Meet Krishnamurthy Subramanian, The Raghuram Rajan Protégé Behind Economic Survey 2019

Because of his work in shaping the Indian banking sector and other path-breaking research with a significant societal impact, Subramanian was named ISB’s inaugural Alumni Endowment Research Fellow in 2014.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
Meet Krishnamurthy Subramanian, The Raghuram Rajan Protégé Behind Economic Survey 2019
The Economic Survey for 2018-19 was tabled in Parliament on Thursday. This was Krishnamurthy Subramanian's first survey after he took over on December 8 last year as the new chief economic adviser in place of ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian, who quit months before his tenure ended.

Subramanian's first 'sky blue' covered Economic Survey is a reflection of his outlook towards the economy. Previously, he had served as an associate professor of finance and executive director for the Centre for Analytical Finance at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

While earning his MBA at the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta, he was named to the Honour Roll of the Institute for being a top ranker in the batch and was awarded the Institute’s coveted medal for the most balanced outlook to business problems. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur.

He obtained his MBA and PhD in Financial Economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business under the advice of Professor Luigi Zingales and Professor Raghuram Rajan.

His research in banking, law and finance, innovation and economic growth, and corporate governance has been published in the world’s leading journals, including The Review of Financial Studies, the Journal of Financial Economics, the Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, and the Journal of Law and Economics.

Before beginning his academic career, Subramanian worked as a consultant with JPMorgan Chase in New York and served in a management role in the derivatives research group at ICICI Ltd.

Subramanian’s PhD dissertation earned the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation Dissertation Fellowship, which recognises the top 15 PhD dissertations across all disciplines every year.

In previous academic roles, Subramanian served on the finance faculty at Goizueta Business School at Emory University in the United States.

Because of his work in shaping the Indian banking sector and other path-breaking research with a significant societal impact, Subramanian was named ISB’s inaugural Alumni Endowment Research Fellow in 2014.

Subramanian's services on the expert committees on corporate governance for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and on governance of banks for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have established him as one of the chief architects of corporate governance and banking reforms in India.

He serves as a member of Sebi's Standing Committees on Alternative Investment Policy, Primary Markets, Secondary Markets and Research. As part of his corporate policy work, he serves on the boards of Bandhan Bank, the National Institute of Bank Management, and the RBI Academy.

