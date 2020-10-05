​Meet S Janakiraman, SBI's Digital Man and Bank Bureau's Recommendation for Managing Director Post

The Bank Board Bureau (BBB) on Monday recommended S Janakiraman's name for the position of State Bank of India's managing director. According to the official website of SBI, Swaminathan started his career as a probationary officer of 1988 batch. During his career of more than 31 years in the bank, he has worked in various locations in India and abroad.

He also has varied experience in diverse areas like Global Trade Services, International Banking Group, MCG among others. He has worked as Vice President and Head (Trade) in New York. Before his current position as Deputy Managing Director (Finance) and Chief Digital Officer, he was the Chief General Manager of Hyderabad Circle

He has been responsible for driving the digital transformation of the bank. Driving theme Yono, working towards augmenting bank's digital offerings and delivering superior customer experience. He was also heading business strategy and corporate communication as part of his role. He is also responsible for transaction banking, payment Solutions, debit cards and PPIs.