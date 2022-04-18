Meet Satya Easwaran, Mumbai University Alum Who Has Become Wipro's New Country Head for India

IT major Wipro on Monday said it has appointed Satya Easwaran as the country head for India. He will be in charge of strengthening Wipro’s business in India across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation, and modernisation engagements.

“Satya has global work experience driving end-to-end business transformation programs for leading enterprises in different sectors… He will help clients leverage Wipro’s capabilities and investments in cloud, digital, engineering R&D, data/ analytics and cybersecurity to succeed in their business and digital transformation initiatives," the IT company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Wipro, Satya was the head of business consulting and the telecom, media & technology (TMT) sector leader at KPMG India. In his tenure at KPMG, in India and the United States, and at Accenture India, Satya has held multiple leadership positions in management consulting with a focus on software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud, digital, strategy and transformation, it added.

Satya holds an engineering degree in electronics from Mumbai University, and an MBA in finance and international business from the Leavey School of Business, Santa Clara University. He is based in Mumbai.

Anis Chenchah, CEO of APMEA (Asia-Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa) and member of the Wipro executive board, said: “India is a strategic market for Wipro and I am excited to welcome Satya to champion our bold ambition for growth and leadership here. Satya’s rich international experience in delivering high-value consulting services, and his track record of building successful sales and leadership teams will help strengthen Wipro’s positioning as a trusted partner for Indian clients."

Satya Easwaran said, “I am honoured to be a part of Wipro and lead this strategic geography. India is experiencing significant technology-led shifts and a growing demand for specialized skills and innovation – all of which present us with exciting opportunities to strengthen our partnerships with clients and deliver value to our ecosystem. I look forward to contributing towards Wipro’s leadership in the India market."

Wipro has several decades of strong presence and credibility in the India market. India is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro’s APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa) strategic market unit.

Wipro’s shares declined on Monday to close at Rs 538.75 apiece on the BSE, down 3.67 per cent as compared with the previous close.

