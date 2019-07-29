Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Microdots to be Affixed on Vehicles to Prevent Thefts, Check Fake Spare Parts

Microdot technology involves spraying the body and parts of the vehicle or any other machine with microscopic dots, which give a unique identification and it will also help check the theft of vehicles and also the use of fake spare parts.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Microdots to be Affixed on Vehicles to Prevent Thefts, Check Fake Spare Parts
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Invisible microdots will now come affixed on vehicles and their parts to prevent theft as well as to check fake spare parts, the government said on Monday.

The government issued a draft notification for amending the Motor Vehicles Rules.

"The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification GSR 521(E) ... amending Central Motor Vehicle Rules, allowing motor vehicles and their parts, components, assemblies, sub-assemblies to be affixed with permanent and nearly invisible microdots that can be read physically with a microscope and identified with an ultraviolet light source," the ministry said in a statement.

Microdot technology involves spraying the body and parts of the vehicle or any other machine with microscopic dots, which give a unique identification.

Use of this technology will help check the theft of vehicles and also the use of fake spare parts.

"The microdots and adhesive will become permanent fixtures/affixation which cannot be removed without damaging the asset, that is the vehicle itself," the statement said.

The ministry has sought comments/objections on the draft notification within thirty days.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,686.37 -196.42 ( -0.52%)

NIFTY 50

11,189.20 -95.10 ( -0.84%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.35 3.27
Yes Bank 94.75 -1.35
Indiabulls Hsg 559.70 -10.35
Bajaj Finance 3,252.65 -0.37
Reliance 1,210.95 -0.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.30 3.32
Maruti Suzuki 5,558.05 -4.26
Yes Bank 94.75 -1.40
Indiabulls Hsg 559.00 -10.44
CPSE ETF 24.16 -2.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.35 3.27
HCL Tech 1,015.45 1.40
IndusInd Bank 1,432.30 1.19
TCS 2,130.00 0.99
Infosys 791.45 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.30 3.32
HCL Tech 1,015.45 1.40
IndusInd Bank 1,432.35 1.16
TCS 2,129.50 0.98
Infosys 791.55 0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 559.70 -10.35
Grasim 795.65 -9.06
Tata Motors 137.55 -6.52
Vedanta 155.65 -5.15
Bharti Infratel 256.50 -5.07
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 137.60 -6.52
Vedanta 155.70 -5.09
Bajaj Auto 2,488.60 -4.99
Maruti Suzuki 5,558.05 -4.26
Tata Steel 433.45 -2.65
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram