Microdots to be Affixed on Vehicles to Prevent Thefts, Check Fake Spare Parts
Microdot technology involves spraying the body and parts of the vehicle or any other machine with microscopic dots, which give a unique identification and it will also help check the theft of vehicles and also the use of fake spare parts.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Invisible microdots will now come affixed on vehicles and their parts to prevent theft as well as to check fake spare parts, the government said on Monday.
The government issued a draft notification for amending the Motor Vehicles Rules.
"The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification GSR 521(E) ... amending Central Motor Vehicle Rules, allowing motor vehicles and their parts, components, assemblies, sub-assemblies to be affixed with permanent and nearly invisible microdots that can be read physically with a microscope and identified with an ultraviolet light source," the ministry said in a statement.
Microdot technology involves spraying the body and parts of the vehicle or any other machine with microscopic dots, which give a unique identification.
Use of this technology will help check the theft of vehicles and also the use of fake spare parts.
"The microdots and adhesive will become permanent fixtures/affixation which cannot be removed without damaging the asset, that is the vehicle itself," the statement said.
The ministry has sought comments/objections on the draft notification within thirty days.
