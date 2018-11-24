English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Surpasses Apple to Become the Most Valuable US Company
Apple, which became the first $1-trillion US company in August, came down to $746.8 billion on Friday, owing to lower-than-expected iPhone sales amid reports of its suppliers cutting cost and workforce.
(Image: AFP)
San Francisco: Microsoft has become the most valuable US company with $753.3 billion in market capitalisation, riding past Apple for the first time since 2010 when it came close to the Cupertino-based tech giant.
Apple, which became the first $1-trillion US company in August, came down to $746.8 billion on Friday, owing to lower-than-expected iPhone sales amid reports of its suppliers cutting cost and workforce.
Amazon with $736.6 billion is currently at third and Alphabet (the parent company of Google) with $725.5 billion is at the fourth spot.
"With Microsoft now overshadowing all three, including Alphabet Inc, the firm now looks to be the most valuable tech company of the Silicon Valley giants," mspoweruser.com reported.
The investors are now betting big on companies with robust Cloud services and software services which are witnessing an increased demand from big and small enterprises the world over for their digital journey, at a time when giants like Facebook and Google face intense scrutiny for users' data practices.
Riding on its growing Azure Cloud, gaming and Surface laptop portfolio, Microsoft posted a revenue of $29.1 billion and net income of $8.8 billion for the first quarter of its 2019 financial results.
Revenue was up 19 per cent while net income increased by 34 per cent. Operating income was $10 billion and increased 29 per cent.
"We are off to a great start in fiscal 2019, a result of our innovation and the trust customers are placing in us to power their digital transformation," CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.
Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $8.6 billion and increased 24 per cent. Server products and Cloud services revenue increased 28 per cent driven by Azure revenue growth of 76 per cent, Microsoft informed.
Revenue in More Personal Computing was $10.7 billion and increased 15 per cent.
"Windows commercial products and Cloud services revenue increased 12 per cent," said the company.
Microsoft's gaming revenue increased 44 per cent with Xbox software and services revenue growth of 36 per cent while Surface revenue increased 14 per cent.
On the other hand, slower-than-expected demand has reportedly led Apple to direct its top phone assemblers, Foxconn and Pegatron, to halt a planned production boost for iPhone XR, a relatively cost-effective model that hit the shelves late last month.
Foxconn, a Taiwan-based company, would produce around 100,000 fewer units daily to reflect the new demand outlook, down 20-25 per cent from the original optimistic outlook, Japanese financial paper Nikkei reported earlier this week.
The estimates of iPhone XR have been cut by nearly 30 million shipments, according to an Apple analyst.
Ming Chi-Kuo, an Apple analyst working with TF International Securities, said earlier this month that shipment forecast for the iPhone XR has been cut from 100 million units to 70 million units during the product lifecycle.
Apple, which became the first $1-trillion US company in August, came down to $746.8 billion on Friday, owing to lower-than-expected iPhone sales amid reports of its suppliers cutting cost and workforce.
Amazon with $736.6 billion is currently at third and Alphabet (the parent company of Google) with $725.5 billion is at the fourth spot.
"With Microsoft now overshadowing all three, including Alphabet Inc, the firm now looks to be the most valuable tech company of the Silicon Valley giants," mspoweruser.com reported.
The investors are now betting big on companies with robust Cloud services and software services which are witnessing an increased demand from big and small enterprises the world over for their digital journey, at a time when giants like Facebook and Google face intense scrutiny for users' data practices.
Riding on its growing Azure Cloud, gaming and Surface laptop portfolio, Microsoft posted a revenue of $29.1 billion and net income of $8.8 billion for the first quarter of its 2019 financial results.
Revenue was up 19 per cent while net income increased by 34 per cent. Operating income was $10 billion and increased 29 per cent.
"We are off to a great start in fiscal 2019, a result of our innovation and the trust customers are placing in us to power their digital transformation," CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.
Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $8.6 billion and increased 24 per cent. Server products and Cloud services revenue increased 28 per cent driven by Azure revenue growth of 76 per cent, Microsoft informed.
Revenue in More Personal Computing was $10.7 billion and increased 15 per cent.
"Windows commercial products and Cloud services revenue increased 12 per cent," said the company.
Microsoft's gaming revenue increased 44 per cent with Xbox software and services revenue growth of 36 per cent while Surface revenue increased 14 per cent.
On the other hand, slower-than-expected demand has reportedly led Apple to direct its top phone assemblers, Foxconn and Pegatron, to halt a planned production boost for iPhone XR, a relatively cost-effective model that hit the shelves late last month.
Foxconn, a Taiwan-based company, would produce around 100,000 fewer units daily to reflect the new demand outlook, down 20-25 per cent from the original optimistic outlook, Japanese financial paper Nikkei reported earlier this week.
The estimates of iPhone XR have been cut by nearly 30 million shipments, according to an Apple analyst.
Ming Chi-Kuo, an Apple analyst working with TF International Securities, said earlier this month that shipment forecast for the iPhone XR has been cut from 100 million units to 70 million units during the product lifecycle.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.55
|-1.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|705.70
|0.05
|HDFC Bank
|2,005.50
|-0.66
|Reliance
|1,102.85
|-0.90
|TCS
|1,812.55
|0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.55
|-1.24
|Torrent Pharma
|1,643.15
|0.39
|Dewan Housing
|232.40
|-1.06
|Axis Bank
|614.30
|-1.92
|ICICI Bank
|351.95
|-1.36
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|458.85
|4.59
|Adani Ports
|368.15
|1.91
|Larsen
|1,410.15
|0.57
|ONGC
|152.25
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,873.70
|0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|367.15
|1.73
|Larsen
|1,409.35
|0.49
|HDFC
|1,874.50
|0.35
|ONGC
|152.20
|0.30
|TCS
|1,815.25
|0.19
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|746.10
|-2.99
|IOC
|138.25
|-2.37
|Grasim
|843.35
|-2.36
|UltraTechCement
|3,950.40
|-2.31
|Hindalco
|218.10
|-2.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|745.75
|-3.02
|Tata Steel
|539.95
|-2.28
|Wipro
|307.45
|-2.10
|Axis Bank
|614.30
|-1.92
|Coal India
|256.75
|-1.61
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Did Vikas Gupta Just Confirm Srishty Rode Will be Eliminated this Week?
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Primed to Succeed What Was The Benchmark Affordable Android Phone, Till Now
- Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in India Under Rs 2 Lakh – Jawa, Royal Enfield, Bajaj and More
- Syed Modi International: Sameer, Saina Win; Ashwini and Satwik Enter Doubles Semis