Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan, 2 Others Quit
The resignation comes within days of construction giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T) controlling majority share of over 60 per cent in the mid-sized IT firm.
Representative image (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Mindtree on Friday said its chief executive Rostow Ravanan, chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan and vice chairman Parthasarathy NS have resigned.
The move comes within days of construction giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T) controlling majority share of over 60 per cent in the mid-sized IT firm.
"...at the board meeting held on July 5, 2019, Krishnakumar Natarajan (Executive Chairman), Parthasarathy NS (Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer) and Rostow Ravanan (CEO and Managing Director) have submitted their resignations as members of the board of directors of Mindtree Ltd and as employees of the company," Mindtree said in a regulatory filing.
The filing added that these officials will stay as board members till July 17, 2019 and as employees in line with their employment contracts to ensure smooth transition.
