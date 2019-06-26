Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan Likely to Resign over Expanding Share of L&T: Sources

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) had initiated a hostile takeover of Mindtree Ltd in March and has since then expanded its shareholding to a majority stake with large investors, like Nalanda, selling their shares in the ongoing open offer.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan Likely to Resign over Expanding Share of L&T: Sources
Representative image (Getty Images)
Loading...

New Delhi: Mindtree Chief Executive Officer Rostow Ravanan is likely to resign in the coming weeks with infrastructure major L&T becoming a majority shareholder in the mid-sized IT company, according to sources.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) had initiated a hostile takeover of Mindtree Ltd in March and has since then expanded its shareholding to a majority stake with large investors, like Nalanda, selling their shares in the ongoing open offer.

Mindtree founders had resisted the bid and had tried rallying support from Singapore-based Nalanda Capital and others.

One of the sources said Mindtree founders had supported Ravanan's continuation to ensure business continuity but given the developments over the past few weeks, Ravanan will be expected to step down from his role in the coming weeks.

E-mails sent to Mindtree did not elicit any response.

Another source said the founders, which include Subroto Bagchi, NS Parthasarathy and Krishnakumar Natarajan (who together hold about 13 per cent), may look at selling their shares as well in the open offer that concludes on June 28.

Interestingly, L&T has recently secured three board positions at Mindtree that has eight members on the board (of which four were independent directors).

Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi did not offer being considered for re-appointment to the board. The IT firm remained silent on how it plans to accommodate the three new L&T representatives.

In March, L&T had said it will buy 20.32 per cent stake in Mindtree from VG Siddhartha and his coffee enterprise for over Rs 3,000 crore, marking India's first-ever hostile takeover bid in the IT space.

Since then, L&T has steadily increased its holding in the Bengaluru-based tech firm to about 30 per cent. L&T is currently in the process of an open offer to buy an additional 31 per cent stake.

The open offer, with an offer price of Rs 980 per share, opened on June 17 and is slated to close on June 28. If the offer of 5.13 crore shares is subscribed fully, the engineering behemoth will end up with a 66.32 per cent holding in Mindtree.

As of June 26, L&T's open offer had received bids for 4.83 crore shares or 94.16 per cent of the offer.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,592.08 +157.14 ( +0.40%)

NIFTY 50

11,847.55 +51.10 ( +0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 612.25 -1.50
Yes Bank 113.05 2.73
Axis Bank 788.60 0.89
Reliance 1,294.15 -0.13
Tata Steel 510.60 2.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,467.10 1.58
Bharti Airtel 345.50 -0.85
Indiabulls Hsg 612.05 -1.56
Yes Bank 113.10 2.77
SBI Life Insura 716.55 6.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 177.85 4.40
Power Grid Corp 209.65 3.99
JSW Steel 277.15 3.78
Sun Pharma 399.45 3.55
Hindalco 208.35 2.89
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 177.85 4.40
Power Grid Corp 209.85 4.12
Sun Pharma 399.30 3.59
Yes Bank 113.10 2.77
Tata Steel 510.50 2.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,732.90 -2.66
Indiabulls Hsg 612.25 -1.50
Infosys 739.20 -1.19
IndusInd Bank 1,434.80 -1.02
Bharti Airtel 345.55 -0.87
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 739.65 -1.12
IndusInd Bank 1,435.30 -1.02
Bharti Airtel 345.50 -0.85
Maruti Suzuki 6,477.00 -0.68
TCS 2,253.70 -0.58
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram