Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mindtree Shares Held by CCD Owner VG Siddhartha Attached Without Notice, Say Sources

Siddhartha was under the scanner of I-T department and the ED for alleged irregularities in his association with information technology company Mindtree Ltd.

Sumedha Kirti | News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mindtree Shares Held by CCD Owner VG Siddhartha Attached Without Notice, Say Sources
Cafe Coffe Day founder VG Siddhartha. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Income Tax department had attached Mindtree shares held by Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha without any notice, sources said on Tuesday.

Siddhartha was under the scanner of I-T department and the ED for alleged irregularities in his association with information technology company Mindtree Ltd. Sources said that there was no demand made by the department before attaching the shares.

For a "potential" tax demand of Rs 625 crore, shared worth Rs 3,000 crore were attached, they said, adding that Siddhartha went "back and fourth with the tax department for almost six months.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Siddhartha has invested Rs 340 crore for stakes in Mindtree since 1999, and by selling his 20.4 percent stake to L&T, he has taken home a massive profit of nearly Rs 3,000 crore after 20 years.

Siddhartha’s background as an investment banker probably came in handy when he pitched in time and again when Mindtree needed him.

Siddhartha invested close to Rs 44 crore to buy a 6.6 per cent stake in Mindtree that was just starting up in 1999. In 2011, he picked up another 5.57 percent and 2.05 percent stakes for Rs 85 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively. Later in 2012, he invested Rs 171 crore to buy an additional 6.84 percent stake in Mindtree. This translates roughly into an internal rate of return of 20.43 percent per annum.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,397.24 -289.13 ( -0.77%)

NIFTY 50

11,085.40 -103.80 ( -0.93%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 523.90 -6.40
IndusInd Bank 1,337.30 -6.63
Reliance 1,180.90 -2.48
Yes Bank 86.05 -9.18
ICICI Bank 425.35 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 640.30 -0.93
Indiabulls Hsg 524.05 -6.25
Yes Bank 86.10 -9.13
Maruti Suzuki 5,507.35 -0.91
SpiceJet 144.70 2.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 345.75 3.35
TCS 2,179.15 2.31
HCL Tech 1,023.60 0.80
ITC 268.90 0.43
HUL 1,719.90 0.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 345.60 3.19
TCS 2,179.00 2.32
HCL Tech 1,023.85 0.83
ITC 269.00 0.49
HDFC Bank 2,253.35 0.39
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.05 -9.18
IndusInd Bank 1,337.30 -6.63
Indiabulls Hsg 523.90 -6.40
Hero Motocorp 2,258.80 -6.06
Sun Pharma 410.35 -4.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.10 -9.13
IndusInd Bank 1,336.90 -6.66
Hero Motocorp 2,259.35 -6.01
Sun Pharma 410.50 -4.79
SBI 327.50 -4.70
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram