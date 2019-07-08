Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mindtree Shares Plunge 14% as Top Management Resigns After L&T Acquires Controlling Stake

The company said they will stay as board members till July 17 and as employees in line with their employment contracts to ensure a smooth transition.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mindtree Shares Plunge 14% as Top Management Resigns After L&T Acquires Controlling Stake
Representative image (Getty Images)
Loading...

New Delhi: Mindtree shares fell 14 per cent intraday on July 8 as leaders in management resigned after Larsen & Toubro acquired a controlling stake in the company.

“Krishnakumar Natarajan, Executive Chairman, N S Parthasarathy, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer and Rostow Ravanan, CEO and Managing Director have submitted their resignations as members of the board of directors and as employees of the company," the technology services and digital transformation company said in its BSE filing on July 5.

The company said they will stay as board members till July 17 and as employees in line with their employment contracts to ensure a smooth transition. "Further, along with the other founders of the company, they have asked the company to de-classify them as promoters under applicable laws," it added.

Mindtree said it would announce a new leadership team in due course. The resignation by three board members came after infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro acquired more than 60 per cent stake in IT company last week.

Last month, Mindtree's board appointed five new directors, including SN Subrahmanyan, L&T CEO and Managing Director. The other new board members include Jayant Damodar Patil, who was appointed as a non-executive director.

Patil is a full-time director in L&T and Senior Executive Vice President for L&T's Defence Business. Ramamurthi Shankar Raman, who has been appointed as a non-executive director, is the full-time director and Chief Financial Officer in L&T.

The stock was quoting at Rs 778.65, down Rs 109.90, or 12.37 percent on the BSE at 10:52 hours IST.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,889.98 -623.41 ( -1.58%)

NIFTY 50

11,618.40 -192.75 ( -1.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.20 5.73
Indiabulls Hsg 707.50 -2.73
SBI 356.05 -3.94
Maruti Suzuki 6,052.00 -4.84
Bajaj Finance 3,453.75 -7.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.10 5.56
HDFC Bank 2,429.90 -1.84
Bajaj Finance 3,453.20 -7.15
Indiabulls Hsg 707.90 -2.63
PNB 72.90 -10.83
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.20 5.73
HCL Tech 1,035.00 1.83
Bharti Infratel 263.30 0.88
TCS 2,175.00 0.55
UPL 667.25 0.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.10 5.56
HCL Tech 1,034.95 1.81
TCS 2,175.50 0.64
Reliance 1,265.70 0.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,493.45 -6.07
ONGC 153.80 -4.77
IOC 145.35 -4.50
Hero Motocorp 2,406.80 -4.20
Maruti Suzuki 6,052.00 -4.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,463.85 -6.86
Maruti Suzuki 6,060.00 -4.79
ONGC 158.90 -1.46
Hero Motocorp 2,404.50 -4.34
SBI 356.10 -3.91
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram