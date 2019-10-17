Mindtree, Yes Bank, Exide, DHFL, Zee Entertainment Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks were trading flat on Thursday, i.e. 17 October, in a lacklustre session. At 11:19 am, the S&P benchmark BSE Sensex rose 10.43 points, or 0.03%, to 38,609.42, while the Nifty 50 index was slipped in the negative, trading at 11,450.15, down 13.85 points, or 0.12%. Mindtree, Yes Bank, Exide, DHFL, Zee Entertainment and Bajaj Consumer were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Mindtree: MindtreeLtd shares dropped 3.4% even as its Q2 consolidated profit jumped 45.6% to Rs 135 crore compared with the previous quarter, while revenue rose 4.4% to Rs 1,914.3 crore.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares gained 2% after a media report said that Sunil Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and Sunil Munjal, founder promoters of the Hero Group, have shown interest in buying stake in the lender.

Exide: Exide Industries Ltd shares declined 6.7% after the company announced its foray into the manufacturing of e-rickshaws.

DHFL, PVR, TVS Motor: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares dropped 5%, TVS Motor Co. Ltd was down 3.5%, while PVR Ltd rose 1.5% ahead of the announcement of their September quarter results today.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares rose 2.3% as VTB Capital acquired the rights to dispose 10.71% equity in the company held by Essel Media.

Bajaj Consumer: Bajaj ConsumerCare Ltd shares advanced 11% after HDFC mutual fund acquired 7.75 lakh shares (5.25% equity) in the company via open market.

Quess Corp: Quess Corp. Ltd shares inched down 1% after the company acquired 49% stake in Trimax Smart Infraprojects for Rs 13 crore.

