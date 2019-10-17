Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Mindtree, Yes Bank, Exide, DHFL, Zee Entertainment Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 11:19 am, the S&P benchmark BSE Sensex rose 10.43 points, or 0.03%, to 38,609.42, while the Nifty 50 index was slipped in the negative, trading at 11,450.15, down 13.85 points, or 0.12%.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 17, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mindtree, Yes Bank, Exide, DHFL, Zee Entertainment Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image

Indian stocks were trading flat on Thursday, i.e. 17 October, in a lacklustre session. At 11:19 am, the S&P benchmark BSE Sensex rose 10.43 points, or 0.03%, to 38,609.42, while the Nifty 50 index was slipped in the negative, trading at 11,450.15, down 13.85 points, or 0.12%. Mindtree, Yes Bank, Exide, DHFL, Zee Entertainment and Bajaj Consumer were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Mindtree: MindtreeLtd shares dropped 3.4% even as its Q2 consolidated profit jumped 45.6% to Rs 135 crore compared with the previous quarter, while revenue rose 4.4% to Rs 1,914.3 crore.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares gained 2% after a media report said that Sunil Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and Sunil Munjal, founder promoters of the Hero Group, have shown interest in buying stake in the lender.

Exide: Exide Industries Ltd shares declined 6.7% after the company announced its foray into the manufacturing of e-rickshaws.

DHFL, PVR, TVS Motor: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares dropped 5%, TVS Motor Co. Ltd was down 3.5%, while PVR Ltd rose 1.5% ahead of the announcement of their September quarter results today.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares rose 2.3% as VTB Capital acquired the rights to dispose 10.71% equity in the company held by Essel Media.

Bajaj Consumer: Bajaj ConsumerCare Ltd shares advanced 11% after HDFC mutual fund acquired 7.75 lakh shares (5.25% equity) in the company via open market.

Quess Corp: Quess Corp. Ltd shares inched down 1% after the company acquired 49% stake in Trimax Smart Infraprojects for Rs 13 crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,586.35 +122.35 ( +1.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.47
Indiabulls Hsg 197.95 14.39
Reliance 1,396.50 1.76
SBI 265.45 3.67
Zee Entertain 264.45 1.85
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.19
Indiabulls Hsg 197.15 14.03
RBL Bank 289.85 12.32
Tata Motors 138.15 9.82
HUL 2,107.80 1.74
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.47
Tata Motors 139.50 10.85
Eicher Motors 20,491.85 6.61
IndusInd Bank 1,340.10 5.15
SBI 265.45 3.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.19
Tata Motors 138.15 9.82
IndusInd Bank 1,339.80 5.13
SBI 265.45 3.73
Bajaj Auto 3,110.30 2.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 148.30 -1.07
Grasim 724.55 -0.86
TCS 2,030.95 -0.75
HCL Tech 1,093.05 -0.71
UltraTechCement 4,260.45 -0.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,089.45 -1.04
Vedanta 148.15 -1.04
Power Grid Corp 197.70 -0.50
Kotak Mahindra 1,601.00 -0.31
Infosys 769.10 -0.30
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram