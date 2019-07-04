Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ministry of Corporate Affairs Orders Probe into Jet Airways' 'Mismanagement of Funds'

The ministry ordered India's Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to carry out the probe, according to a government order seen by Reuters.

Reuters

Updated:July 4, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ministry of Corporate Affairs Orders Probe into Jet Airways' 'Mismanagement of Funds'
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Thursday ordered an investigation into embattled Indian carrier Jet Airways over alleged mismanagement of funds, in another headache for the airline that halted operations in April after running out of cash.

The ministry ordered India's Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to carry out the probe, according to a government order seen by Reuters.

A spokesperson for Jet Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Separately, a government source told Reuters that the airline's former chairman, Naresh Goyal, had approached Delhi High Court to quash an order by authorities that stops him from travelling abroad. The government plans to oppose Goyal's plea, the source added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,908.06 +68.81 ( +0.17%)

NIFTY 50

11,946.75 +30.00 ( +0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 703.85 1.87
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.51
Indiamart Inter 1,301.95 33.81
UPL 698.35 7.14
IndusInd Bank 1,493.10 1.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vodafone Idea 12.33 3.44
Indiabulls Hsg 703.95 1.88
Indiamart Inter 1,302.55 33.87
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.56
SKF India 2,008.95 0.70
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 698.35 7.14
Bharti Airtel 362.75 2.70
Indiabulls Hsg 703.85 1.87
UltraTechCement 4,645.35 1.85
Tata Motors 165.20 1.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 362.60 2.60
Tata Motors 165.20 1.76
IndusInd Bank 1,493.75 1.61
Kotak Mahindra 1,497.80 1.55
Hero Motocorp 2,605.85 0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.51
Tata Steel 495.30 -2.94
Titan Company 1,290.35 -2.87
Zee Entertain 356.45 -1.23
HCL Tech 1,040.75 -0.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.56
HCL Tech 1,040.45 -1.15
Vedanta 171.10 -0.90
Sun Pharma 392.10 -0.90
Tata Steel 495.35 -0.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram