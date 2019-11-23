Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Ministry of Corporate Affairs Wants Accounts of Fraud-hit CG Power to be Restated

The new management of the company, soon after the fraud came to light, had on August 30 expressed desire to restate financial accounts for last five years and it will now expedite the process.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ministry of Corporate Affairs Wants Accounts of Fraud-hit CG Power to be Restated
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) wants fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions to restate accounts of the past five fiscal years reflecting the actual financial position of the company, including receivables from companies linked to erstwhile promoter Gautam Thapar, sources said.

The new management of the company, soon after the fraud came to light, had on August 30 expressed desire to restate financial accounts for last five years and it will now expedite the process.

Sources said MCA has filed a petition before the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking permission to re-open the books of account and recast the financial statements of CG Power and its subsidiary companies for the past five financial years beginning 2014-15.

It wants chartered accountants to re-open the books of account and recast the financial statements of the company and its subsidiary firms.

MCA had previously asked its Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to probe the affairs of the company along with 15 other firms, including two subsidiaries CG Power Solutions Ltd and CG International BV.

CG Power, which has ousted its chairman over allegations of financial irregularities, had plans to re-examine its accounts over the past fiscal years to ascertain whether similar transactions may have escaped detection after an internal probe into current performance revealed nine such deals.

A recent investigation by the company revealed that the nine wrongful transactions caused the company to lose around Rs 3,300 crore.

It has asked companies linked to promoter Gautam Thapar, among others, to return the money and has initiated the second phase of the probe to fix responsibility for the alleged fraudulent transactions.

CG Power had in August stated that an investigation instituted by its board had found major governance and financial lapses, including some assets being provided as collateral and the money from the loans siphoned off by "identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors." Also, some liabilities and advances to related and unrelated parties had been understated.

Following this, the firm has issued recovery notices to seven entities demanding repayment of Rs 1,314.78 crore owed by them to the company. Besides, its subsidiaries have sent 23 notices to recover Rs 2,095.64 crore, they said.

CG Power had previously in regulatory filings stated that a total of Rs 3,018.62 crore was receivable from "various promoter affiliate companies and connected parties".

This includes Rs 1,001.38 crore from Thapar's Avantha Holdings Ltd. Another Rs 287.75 crore was due from Blue Garden Estate Pvt Ltd and Rs 175 crore from Acton Global Pvt Ltd -- two firms which were classified as "promoter connected party".

Among parties related to the promoter group, Rs 552.33 crore was due from Ballarpur Graphics Paper Product Ltd, Rs 348.71 crore from Avantha International Assets BV and Rs 378.76 crore from Solaris Industrial Chemicals Ltd.

Blue Garden Estate Pvt Ltd also had Rs 320 crore of pending loan/advance. The board of CG Power had in August sacked Thapar as chairman and thereafter forced CEO K N Neelkant to resign as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,914.40 -54.00 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 358.10 3.75
Reliance 1,546.50 0.58
Indiabulls Hsg 237.35 2.50
Infosys 693.20 -2.81
SBI 329.30 -0.62
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 357.90 3.66
Indiabulls Hsg 237.00 2.31
Reliance 1,546.40 0.60
Safari Ind 544.65 -6.31
Yes Bank 64.80 0.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 400.00 3.87
Zee Entertain 358.10 3.75
Eicher Motors 22,753.20 3.64
JSW Steel 251.25 2.45
Vedanta 142.25 2.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 399.60 3.74
NTPC 117.80 2.35
Vedanta 142.15 2.27
ONGC 133.80 2.14
Power Grid Corp 198.55 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 232.00 -4.09
Infosys 693.20 -2.81
TCS 2,071.70 -2.19
Asian Paints 1,682.75 -2.19
UPL 533.50 -2.07
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 693.15 -2.89
TCS 2,070.55 -2.20
Asian Paints 1,682.40 -2.17
HCL Tech 1,115.75 -1.82
Kotak Mahindra 1,568.50 -1.68
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram