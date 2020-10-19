Minute Increase in Gold Price, Silver Declines; Check Rate in Your City

The price of gold has slightly increased today, nationally and internationally. In India, the price of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold increased by Rs 10.

The national price for 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 49,510 for 10 grams. For 24-carat gold, the same quantity can be purchased at Rs 50,510, according to Good Returns.

In Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold is less when compared to the national rate. One can purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai at Rs 46,810, while yesterday it was priced at Rs 46,800. However, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,060 in Chennai.

Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow also saw a meagre increase of Rs 10 per 10 grams in the price of gold. 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be bought today at Rs 49,290 while 24-carat gold costs more than the national average and is priced at Rs 53,770.

India’s capital Delhi also has the same price as Lucknow today for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold.

The price in Kolkata for 22-carat gold is Rs 49,810 for 10 grams while 24-carat can be bought at Rs 51,310.

One of the major cities of the country, Mumbai, also saw a Rs 10 increase in the prices of gold. 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,510 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 50,510 in the city.

Internationally, the gold spot price increased by USD 1.30 today, taking the price to USD 1,901 per ounce of gold. However, in the last 30 days, the price of gold has decreased by USD 48, with a decline of 2.46 per cent.

Silver saw a decline of Rs 0.35 per gram. Yesterday, the price of one kilogram of silver was 61,700, however, if you are purchasing it today in any major city of the country like Kolkata, Mumbai or Delhi, it can be bought at Rs 61,350 for one kilogram.