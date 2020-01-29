Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

M&M Financial Services Shares Climb 8% After Robust Q3 Results

M&M Financial Services said net profit jumped 14.6% to Rs 365.3 crore in the December quarter compared with Rs 318.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
M&M Financial Services Shares Climb 8% After Robust Q3 Results
Image for Representation (Reuters)

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd shares climbed over 8% in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter ended December (Q3).

M&M Financial Services said net profit jumped 14.6% to Rs 365.3 crore in the December quarter compared with Rs 318.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased 15.7% to Rs 2,580.6 crore versus Rs 2,230.4 crore a year ago.

Buoyed by the earnings, M&M Financial Services shares hit a high of Rs 379.50 apiece in early trade on Wednesday. Though they later pared gains to trade 4.8% higher at Rs 368.15 at 12:18 pm.

After Q3 results, research firm Jefferies gave a ‘Buy’ rating on the M&M Financial Services stock while raising the target price to Rs 415 from Rs 405 earlier. Jefferies said Q3 profit beat the estimates as net interest income (NII) and lower operating expenses offset higher provisions.

Auto slowdown, weak rural sentiment may affect the company’s loan growth in the near term, while it should gain from a potential cyclical recovery, Jefferies added.

International research firm Credit Suisse also gave an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock with a target of Rs 410 per share. The higher credit costs led to a 6% year-on-year decline in profit before tax, it said, adding that it has cut FY20-22 EPS (earnings per share) estimates by 3-4% due to the same reason.

Citi, however, gave a ‘Sell’ call on M&M Financial Services with a target of Rs 310 per share. Growth and asset quality are closely tied to rural sentiment and infra investments, it said, adding that improvement in the rural economy will be key to the company’s outlook.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
CCL Products 207.10 4.65
HDFC 2,402.35 -1.24
ICICI Bank 526.60 -0.29
Bajaj Finance 4,430.85 5.17
HDFC Bank 1,235.55 1.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 188.20 6.87
Bajaj Finance 4,433.00 5.22
Nestle 15,885.20 3.06
ITC 236.75 2.60
Infosys 789.55 1.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,402.35 -1.24
TCS 2,150.00 -1.56
UltraTechCement 4,568.80 -0.86
Titan Company 1,187.35 -0.62
Sun Pharma 450.15 -0.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram