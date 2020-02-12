Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Business
1-min read

M&M Shares Tumble Nearly 7% After Q3 Results Disappoint Street

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd revenue from operations during the December quarter fell 6% to Rs 12,120.3 crore compared with a year ago.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
M&M Shares Tumble Nearly 7% After Q3 Results Disappoint Street
File photo of Anand Mahindra.

Shares of auto major Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) tumbled as much as 7% in intraday trade on Monday after the company’s earnings for the third quarter ended December (Q3) disappointed the Street.

At 2:53 pm, M&M shares were trading at Rs 531.10, down 6.7%, after hitting the day’s low of Rs 529.30. The auto stock has fallen 18% in the last one year compared with an 11% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

M&M on Saturday said profit has declined by a whopping 72.8% year-on-year in the December quarter to Rs 380.19 crore due to a one-time impairment provision. The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,395.96 crore in the same period a year ago. After excluding exceptional and one-off items, profit stood at Rs 934 crore during the quarter against Rs 877 crore during the year-ago quarter.

M&M’s revenue from operations during the December quarter fell 6% to Rs 12,120.3 crore compared with a year ago. The automotive business revenue saw a decline of 6.2%, while the farm equipment segment witnessed a drop of 7.7%.

The company said it sold 1.23 lakh vehicles and 81,435 tractors in the quarter ended December, down 8% and 6% year-on-year, respectively.

The company’s operating profit margin for the December quarter jumped to 14.8% from 13.2% a year ago.

Meanwhile, M&M also announced that Anand Mahindra will continue as the executive chairman of the company till 11 November 2021. Pawan Goenka and Anish Shah would continue to report to Anand Mahindra, the regulatory filing to stock exchanges said.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had earlier mandated the top 500 listed entities to separate the roles of chairperson and managing director (MD) or chief executive officer (CEO) by 1 April 2020. The date of implementation of the provision was, however, deferred to 1 April 2022 as companies sought more time to comply with the order.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Godrej Consumer 633.05 2.84
Indiabulls Hsg 332.75 -3.55
IRCTC 1,428.10 1.56
Can Fin Homes 507.00 2.86
Avenue Supermar 2,505.00 4.61
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 2,253.95 4.70
Nestle 16,416.45 2.63
Kotak Mahindra 1,717.05 2.38
Asian Paints 1,907.90 1.64
TCS 2,179.55 1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,287.80 -0.34
Tata Motors 169.15 -0.32
Larsen 1,282.10 -0.38
SBI 323.55 -0.25
Tata Steel 443.70 -0.12
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram