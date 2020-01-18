Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

M&M Subsidiary to Acquire e-com Market Platform Fifth Gear Ventures

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL), a subsidiary of the company, has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire fully Fifth Gear Ventures Limited (FGVL), in one or more tranches, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
M&M Subsidiary to Acquire e-com Market Platform Fifth Gear Ventures
Image for Representation (Reuters)

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd, which operates an e-commerce market platform, for up to Rs 30.45 crore.

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL), a subsidiary of the company, has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire fully Fifth Gear Ventures Limited (FGVL), in one or more tranches, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Upon acquisition of the stake, FGVL would become a subsidiary of MFCWL, it added.

Acquisition is to be completed by March, 31, 2020, the auto major said.

"MFCWL is acquiring FGVL with the objective of expanding its presence in the digital automotive space and seamlessly integrating the online and offline user experience," M&M said.

Incorporated in September, 2015, FGVL is engaged in the business operating the website 'www.carandbike.com", an e-commerce market platform that facilitates sale and purchase of new and used vehicles and keeps its users updated with the latest information and reviews from automotive sector.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 3,033.65 3.27
ICICI Bank 530.90 -1.14
Reliance 1,580.65 2.79
Bharti Airtel 500.00 5.47
Vodafone Idea 4.51 -25.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 500.00 5.47
Reliance 1,580.65 2.79
Sun Pharma 454.45 1.24
HCL Tech 598.80 0.91
Maruti Suzuki 7,524.55 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,352.55 -2.46
SBI 318.00 -1.62
HDFC 2,453.95 -1.14
ICICI Bank 530.90 -1.14
Larsen 1,304.55 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram