M&M to Hike Price of its Range of Personal Vehicles by Up to Rs 36,000 from July 1
This price increase is due to the implementation of AIS 145 safety norms across all passenger vehicles in India, said auto major Mahindra & Mahindra in a BSE filing.
Representational Image. (Image source: Reuters)
New Delhi: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said that it will hike price of its range of personal vehicles by up to Rs 36,000 across models with effect from July 1.
"This price increase is due to the implementation of AIS 145 safety norms across all passenger vehicles in India," the company said in a BSE filing. Mahindra said, the SUVs that will take a substantial price increase are the Scorpio, Bolero, TUV300 and KUV100 NXT, while brands such as the XUV500 and Marazzo will increase prices marginally.
Implementation of AIS 145 Safety Norms from July 1, 2019 mandates the fitment of several safety features including driver airbag, seat belt reminder for driver and co-driver, rear parking sensors and an over speed alert for the driver across all passenger vehicle models, the company added.
"At Mahindra, safety has been at the core of our product development process and we welcome the regulatory requirements relating to safety upgrades. However, the safety regulatory requirement has led to some cost increases. Consequently, we are taking a price hike across some of our passenger vehicles, effective July 1, 2019," M&M President of Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said.
Shares of M&M were trading 1.13 per cent lower at Rs 618.90 apiece on BSE.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|539.95
|-11.45
|Yes Bank
|101.90
|-6.77
|Tata Steel
|486.00
|2.90
|IndusInd Bank
|1,407.60
|-0.10
|Reliance
|1,282.85
|0.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|542.90
|-10.96
|Yes Bank
|101.90
|-6.77
|Atul
|3,996.00
|0.47
|Reliance
|1,281.70
|-0.07
|Gulf Oil Lubric
|898.50
|-0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|347.00
|2.25
|Tata Steel
|485.80
|2.86
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,497.20
|2.42
|Power Grid Corp
|201.10
|1.67
|NTPC
|133.85
|1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|485.95
|2.79
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,496.40
|2.31
|Power Grid Corp
|200.90
|1.62
|NTPC
|134.00
|1.13
|HDFC
|2,172.95
|0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|539.95
|-11.45
|Yes Bank
|101.80
|-6.86
|UPL
|945.10
|-5.46
|Tata Motors
|153.40
|-3.10
|Adani Ports
|409.55
|-2.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|101.90
|-6.77
|Tata Motors
|153.30
|-3.16
|Hero Motocorp
|2,595.80
|-2.69
|M&M
|609.90
|-2.56
|Bharti Airtel
|339.15
|-1.88
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
- Apple Rolls Out The iOS 13 Beta 2 For Developers: Here is Everything That it Brings to Your iPhone
- Falcon Star Anthony Mackie Opens Up for First Time on Replacing Chris Evans As New Captain America
- Your Mozilla Firefox Web Browser Has a Critical Bug, And You Must Update it Now
- Benoit Paire, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Showcase Football Skills During Match Rally at Halle Open
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s