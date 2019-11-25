Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

MMTC Contracts to Procure 6,090 Tonnes Onion to Boost Domestic Supply, Cut Prices

While MMTC has been tasked to import onions, cooperative Nafed will supply the key kitchen items in the domestic market.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MMTC Contracts to Procure 6,090 Tonnes Onion to Boost Domestic Supply, Cut Prices
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Public sector trading firm MMTC has contracted to procure 6,090 tonnes of onion imports to boost domestic supply and ease prices, according to sources.

Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions to improve the domestic supply and control prices, which touched Rs 100 per kg earlier this month. Retail prices are ruling at around Rs 70 per kg in the national capital.

Consumer Affairs Secretary A K Srivastava held a review meeting with various states on demand, supply and prices of this key kitchen item.

Sources said it was informed that MMTC has contracted 6,090 tonnes of onion and the consignment from Egypt would reach Mumbai port soon.

While MMTC has been tasked to import onions, cooperative Nafed will supply the key kitchen items in the domestic market.

On November 19, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said production in kharif and late-kharif seasons of 2019-20 is estimated to fall 26 per cent to 5.2 million tonne, putting pressure on supply and prices.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Paswan said onion is a seasonal crop with harvesting period of rabi (March to June), kharif (October to December) and late-kharif (January-March). During July to October, the supply in the market comes from stored onions from rabi season.

"During 2019-20, there was a 3-4 weeks delay in sowing as well as decline in sown area of the kharif onion because of late arrival of monsoon. Further, untimely prolonged rains in the major growing states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during the harvesting period caused damage to the standing crops in these regions," Paswan had said.

As a result, the minister said the production of kharif crop was affected. The rains during September-October also hit transportation of crop from these producing regions to consuming centres, he had said.

"This led to limited availability of kharif onions in the market and has put pressure on its prices," Paswan had said.

The minister said the government has banned onion exports and imposed stock limits to boost domestic supply and check prices.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,073.75 +159.35 ( +1.34%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 451.40 7.31
Indiabulls Hsg 259.45 9.31
ICICI Bank 497.80 0.20
Tata Steel 419.50 4.88
Yes Bank 63.75 -1.62
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Eris Life 432.00 4.28
HDFC Bank 1,271.45 0.47
Indiabulls Hsg 259.70 9.58
Larsen 1,380.00 0.11
Yes Bank 63.70 -1.70
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 250.15 7.82
Bharti Airtel 451.40 7.31
Tata Steel 419.50 4.88
Hindalco 199.25 4.73
Grasim 822.90 3.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 451.30 7.20
Tata Steel 419.55 4.99
IndusInd Bank 1,497.20 3.49
Axis Bank 754.80 3.10
Vedanta 146.05 2.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 343.80 -3.99
ONGC 130.95 -2.17
Yes Bank 63.75 -1.62
BPCL 507.40 -0.39
GAIL 122.10 -0.20
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 130.90 -2.17
Yes Bank 63.70 -1.70
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram