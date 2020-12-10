Mnuchin To Recommend Next Treasury Secretary Sell $700 Million YRC Loan
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he will recommend that his successor next year consider selling to a third party the $700 million emergency government loan made to trucking company YRC Worldwide at a profit to taxpayers.
- Last Updated: December 10, 2020, 22:57 IST
Mnuchin, speaking to a congressional oversight commission on federal coronavirus aid programs, said the loan to YRC, which hauls goods for the Defense Department, “was a risky loan.”
“We’ve been fortunate that the economy recovered, and that the equity is doing well and I am going to recommend that next year, whoever is Treasury secretary seriously look at selling this loan and recovering what I think will be a profit to taxpayers because this was a success,” Mnuchin said.
