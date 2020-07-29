Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine pricing to ensure broad access
Moderna Inc plans to price its experimental coronavirus vaccine in a way that ensures broad access, it said on Wednesday, adding that it did not intend to conduct latestage trials of the shot outside the United States.
Moderna Inc plans to price its experimental coronavirus vaccine in a way that ensures broad access, it said on Wednesday, adding that it did not intend to conduct late-stage trials of the shot outside the United States.
Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel declined to comment on the specific price of the vaccine on a conference call with analysts.
The Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the company was planning to price the vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, at least $11 more than another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech . [nL3N2EZ4CG]
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor