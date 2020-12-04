News18 Logo

    Moderna To Supply Up To 125 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Globally In First Quarter

    Moderna Inc said on Thursday it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental COVID19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.

    The company said 85 million to 100 million of those doses would be available in the United States, with 15 million to 25 million available outside the country.

    The first-quarter doses are within the 500 million to up to 1 billion doses the company expects to manufacture globally in 2021, Moderna said.

    Results from an early-stage trial showed that the vaccine, mRNA-1273, produced high levels of binding and neutralizing antibodies that declined slightly over time, but remained elevated in all participants three months after the booster vaccination, the company said.

    The drugmaker’s shares were down about 2% at $154.4 after the bell.

    Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

