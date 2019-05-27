Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Modi 2.0: In First Budget, Centre Likely to Announce Vehicle-scrapping Policy, Focus on Doubling Farmers' Income

Promoting electric vehicles tops the Centre's agenda apart from doubling farmers' income.

News18.com

May 27, 2019
Modi 2.0: In First Budget, Centre Likely to Announce Vehicle-scrapping Policy, Focus on Doubling Farmers' Income
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s first 100 days will be agriculture and automobile industry, according to CNBC-TV18.

Promoting electric vehicles tops the Centre's agenda apart from doubling farmers' income. The first budget of the new government is likely to include a scrappage policy and a slew of measures to promote electric vehicles (EVs).

According to CNBC-TV18, government bureaucrats and officials in the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) have prepared a roadmap for the automobile sector and it comprises of three key points bringing a scrapping policy, promoting EVs and passage of the motor vehicles bill which has been pending in parliament.

A scrapping policy is considered extremely crucial by experts and government bureaucrats because they believe that this is the key to reducing emission for the safety of passengers and fuel efficiency as well.

The report stated that this scrapping policy could be introduced in the first budget of the Narendra Modi government's second term. There could be a regulatory cap on age of the vehicle.
There could be certain barriers introduced to restrict the plying and operation of older vehicles on the EV front, the national mission on transformative mobility and battery storage has met several times since March 7 and there is a lot of work that is happening on a long-term EV policy.
