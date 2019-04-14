English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Govt has Major Successes in Social Sector Schemes: Former NITI Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya
On the reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, he said the three major areas of initiatives were the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and direct benefit transfer (DBT).
File photo of former NITI Aayog's Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya has said the Modi government has achieved 'major successes' in social sector programmes like Ayushman Bharat, PM-Kisan and rural electrification.
Besides, this government has made an 'unprecedented progress' in tackling corruption, he added.
On the reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, he said the three major areas of initiatives were implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and direct benefit transfer (DBT).
In an interview to PTI, the eminent economist said "...Ayushman Bharat, PM-Kisan, cooking gas, rural roads and rural electrification represent major successes of the
Modi government. Unprecedented progress has also been made in combating corruption."
Talking about infrastructure sector, he said the government has managed to greatly accelerate outcomes in sectors like roads, railways, waterways, civil aviation and digitisation.
On questioning the credibility of statistical data by over 100 economists and social scientists, Panagariya said unless such critics identify precisely what part of the CSO/MOSPI methodology, described in detail in a 40-page document, they find problematic, their statements only amount to assertions.
"None of the international institutions including the World Bank, IMF and the United Nations, have expressed any doubt in the integrity of our statistical institutions or the numbers these institutions generate. Nor have I seen any objective evidence that the institutions have tried to fudge their data on their own or at the behest of
any other government departments," he asserted.
The Columbia University professor also noted that revision of GDP estimates is nothing new and this has been a well established practice.
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan recently had expressed doubts over Indian economy growing 7 per cent when not enough jobs were created and said the current cloud over the GDP numbers must be cleared by appointing an impartial look at the data.
Besides,expressing concern over political interference in influencing statistical data in India as many as 108 economists and social scientists had called for restoration of institutional independence and integrity to the statistical organisations.
Panagariya served as the first vice chairman of NITI Aayog for two years from 2015 to 2017.
Besides, this government has made an 'unprecedented progress' in tackling corruption, he added.
On the reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, he said the three major areas of initiatives were implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and direct benefit transfer (DBT).
In an interview to PTI, the eminent economist said "...Ayushman Bharat, PM-Kisan, cooking gas, rural roads and rural electrification represent major successes of the
Modi government. Unprecedented progress has also been made in combating corruption."
Talking about infrastructure sector, he said the government has managed to greatly accelerate outcomes in sectors like roads, railways, waterways, civil aviation and digitisation.
On questioning the credibility of statistical data by over 100 economists and social scientists, Panagariya said unless such critics identify precisely what part of the CSO/MOSPI methodology, described in detail in a 40-page document, they find problematic, their statements only amount to assertions.
"None of the international institutions including the World Bank, IMF and the United Nations, have expressed any doubt in the integrity of our statistical institutions or the numbers these institutions generate. Nor have I seen any objective evidence that the institutions have tried to fudge their data on their own or at the behest of
any other government departments," he asserted.
The Columbia University professor also noted that revision of GDP estimates is nothing new and this has been a well established practice.
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan recently had expressed doubts over Indian economy growing 7 per cent when not enough jobs were created and said the current cloud over the GDP numbers must be cleared by appointing an impartial look at the data.
Besides,expressing concern over political interference in influencing statistical data in India as many as 108 economists and social scientists had called for restoration of institutional independence and integrity to the statistical organisations.
Panagariya served as the first vice chairman of NITI Aayog for two years from 2015 to 2017.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|111.90
|16.56
|Reliance
|1,343.10
|-0.27
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,342.85
|2.16
|ITC
|305.75
|3.15
|TCS
|2,014.50
|-0.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|305.60
|3.14
|SpiceJet
|109.90
|8.54
|PC Jeweller
|111.95
|16.92
|Axis Bank
|764.15
|1.61
|Reliance
|1,341.95
|-0.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|356.75
|4.10
|ITC
|305.75
|3.15
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,342.85
|2.16
|Cipla
|554.85
|1.84
|Zee Entertain
|418.15
|1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|305.60
|3.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,332.15
|2.13
|Axis Bank
|764.15
|1.61
|Vedanta
|183.90
|1.43
|Hero Motocorp
|2,640.05
|1.43
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|830.10
|-1.86
|IOC
|155.35
|-1.65
|Bajaj Finance
|3,008.80
|-1.28
|Bharti Airtel
|341.95
|-1.27
|Larsen
|1,360.90
|-1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|341.55
|-1.71
|Bajaj Finance
|3,007.10
|-1.37
|Larsen
|1,361.05
|-1.22
|Tata Motors
|215.85
|-1.08
|Tata Steel
|533.75
|-0.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers its Maiden IPL Victory and Twitter is Royally Surprised
- Next Time You Buy a Product, Scan The GS1 Standard Barcode on Your Phone to Know Everything About it
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' Creates Record in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Milestone
- Game of Thrones: Here's Everything You Need To Know Before the Finale
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results