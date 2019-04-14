SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Modi Govt has Major Successes in Social Sector Schemes: Former NITI Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya

On the reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, he said the three major areas of initiatives were the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and direct benefit transfer (DBT).

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Govt has Major Successes in Social Sector Schemes: Former NITI Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya
File photo of former NITI Aayog's Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya has said the Modi government has achieved 'major successes' in social sector programmes like Ayushman Bharat, PM-Kisan and rural electrification.

Besides, this government has made an 'unprecedented progress' in tackling corruption, he added.

On the reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, he said the three major areas of initiatives were implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and direct benefit transfer (DBT).

In an interview to PTI, the eminent economist said "...Ayushman Bharat, PM-Kisan, cooking gas, rural roads and rural electrification represent major successes of the
Modi government. Unprecedented progress has also been made in combating corruption."

Talking about infrastructure sector, he said the government has managed to greatly accelerate outcomes in sectors like roads, railways, waterways, civil aviation and digitisation.

On questioning the credibility of statistical data by over 100 economists and social scientists, Panagariya said unless such critics identify precisely what part of the CSO/MOSPI methodology, described in detail in a 40-page document, they find problematic, their statements only amount to assertions.

"None of the international institutions including the World Bank, IMF and the United Nations, have expressed any doubt in the integrity of our statistical institutions or the numbers these institutions generate. Nor have I seen any objective evidence that the institutions have tried to fudge their data on their own or at the behest of
any other government departments," he asserted.

The Columbia University professor also noted that revision of GDP estimates is nothing new and this has been a well established practice.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan recently had expressed doubts over Indian economy growing 7 per cent when not enough jobs were created and said the current cloud over the GDP numbers must be cleared by appointing an impartial look at the data.

Besides,expressing concern over political interference in influencing statistical data in India as many as 108 economists and social scientists had called for restoration of institutional independence and integrity to the statistical organisations.

Panagariya served as the first vice chairman of NITI Aayog for two years from 2015 to 2017.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,767.11 +160.10 ( +0.41%)

NIFTY 50

11,643.45 +46.75 ( +0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 111.90 16.56
Reliance 1,343.10 -0.27
Maruti Suzuki 7,342.85 2.16
ITC 305.75 3.15
TCS 2,014.50 -0.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 305.60 3.14
SpiceJet 109.90 8.54
PC Jeweller 111.95 16.92
Axis Bank 764.15 1.61
Reliance 1,341.95 -0.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 356.75 4.10
ITC 305.75 3.15
Maruti Suzuki 7,342.85 2.16
Cipla 554.85 1.84
Zee Entertain 418.15 1.76
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 305.60 3.14
Maruti Suzuki 7,332.15 2.13
Axis Bank 764.15 1.61
Vedanta 183.90 1.43
Hero Motocorp 2,640.05 1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 830.10 -1.86
IOC 155.35 -1.65
Bajaj Finance 3,008.80 -1.28
Bharti Airtel 341.95 -1.27
Larsen 1,360.90 -1.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 341.55 -1.71
Bajaj Finance 3,007.10 -1.37
Larsen 1,361.05 -1.22
Tata Motors 215.85 -1.08
Tata Steel 533.75 -0.63
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram