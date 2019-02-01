LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Modi Years and Budget: Allocated Funds Increased But Declined in Percentage Share of Total Budget

The defence budget, although increasing in terms of total volume, has been declining for past four years as a percentage share of the total union budget.

Fazil Khan | News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his Budget speech on Friday allocated Rs 3.18 lakh crore ($44.7 billion) for the Defence sector of the country.

The Defence allocation is 11.45 per cent of the total budget 2019-20 (Interim) of Rs 27.84 lakh crore presented before the Parliament on Friday, which is a decline of 65 basis points (bps) from the previous budget. This is the first time that the Defence budget has crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore-mark.

"Our Defence Budget will be crossing Rs 3,00,000 crore for the first time in 2019-20. For securing our borders and to maintain preparedness of the highest order, if necessary, additional funds would be provided," Goyal said in his speech.

However, Defence budget, although increasing in terms of total volume, has been declining for past four years as a percentage share of the total union budget.

For instance, in 2018-19, Rs 2.95 lakh crore was earmarked for defence services. This made up for 12.1 per cent of the total budget of Rs 24.42 lakh crore for the year. A year before that in 2017-18 Defence budget of Rs 2.74 lakh crore accounted for 12.76 per cent of the total Rs 21.46 lakh crore worth of union budget.



Similarly, for the year 2016-17, Defence budget was 13 per cent of the total union budget, while it was 14.3 per cent of the total budget in 2015-16.

However, due to an overall increase in the amount being set-aside for the sector, the defence allocations for 2019-20 denote a 7.92 per cent over the Budget Estimates (Rs 2,95,511.41 crores) and 6.87 per cent over the Revised Estimates (2,98,418.71 crores), for the financial year 2018-19.

Goyal also claimed that under the NDA, the government has disbursed over Rs 35,000 crore for the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

"In our election manifesto, we had promised to implement One Rank One Pension (OROP). This was pending for the last 40 years and has been resolved by us. The previous Governments announced it in three budgets but sanctioned a mere Rs 500 crore in 2014 -15 Interim Budget; in contrast we have already disbursed over Rs 35,000 crore after implementing the Scheme in its true spirit," Goyal said.

India's defence allocation of $44.7 billion is just 30 per cent of China's military expenditure of $151 billion and 7 per cent of the Defence expenditure of USA in 2018, according to the Global Firepower Index.

