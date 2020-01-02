MOIL Shares Surge 8.5% After Company Hikes Manganese Ore Prices
Shares of MOIL were trading at Rs 153.30, up 4.8%, after hitting the day’s high of Rs 158.80. The stock has lost nearly 10% in the last one year compared with a 13% rise in the Nifty 50 index.
Representative image (Reuters)
MOIL Ltd shares surged as much as 8.5% in intra-day trade on Thursday after the state-run mining company revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products with effect from 1 January 2020.
MOIL on Thursday said that the prices of all grades of manganese ore having Mn-44% and above have been increased by around 7.5% and all the other ferro grades of manganese ore having manganese below 44% have been increased by around 10% on the prices prevailing as on 31 December 2019.
The prices of SMGR grades (Mn-30% & Mn-25%) and all grades of Fines (except Balaghat Fines) have been increased by around 15% and price of Balaghat fines have been increased by 10% on the prices prevailing as on 31 December, it added.
The prices of all grades of the chemical have been increased by around 10% and the basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) has been increased by around 5%.
The company said ferro manganese/ferro manganese slag and some identified grades of manganese ore will continue to be sold by e-auction as well as through Metal Mandi (M3) of MSTC, in line with the existing price.
HSBC had in September upgraded MOIL to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ with a target price of Rs 180 based on attractive valuations and rich dividends given by the company. The brokerage firm said that the state-owned company is supported by healthy margins from the low-cost operations.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,539.00
|1.94
|Tata Motors
|192.70
|4.50
|Sangam India
|65.00
|4.25
|Tata Steel
|483.80
|3.43
|Hindalco
|218.35
|1.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,238.95
|4.34
|Tata Motors
|192.70
|4.50
|Tata Steel
|483.40
|3.35
|Larsen
|1,339.25
|2.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.00
|2.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,155.90
|-0.64
|Bajaj Auto
|3,126.00
|-0.67
|Nestle
|14,700.00
|-0.53
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,669.85
|-0.28
|Asian Paints
|1,788.80
|-0.28
