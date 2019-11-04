Take the pledge to vote

Moneycontrol Pro Set to Launch New Series as Active Subscriber Base Crosses 1 Lakh Members

To subscribe, log on to www.moneycontrol.com or the Moneycontrol app. At present, you can buy a Moneycontrol Pro annual subscription for just Rs 289 using the COUPON CODE: DIWALI. This offer expires on November 7.

Updated:November 4, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Moneycontrol Pro Set to Launch New Series as Active Subscriber Base Crosses 1 Lakh Members
Moneycontrol Pro, the premium subscription service from Moneycontrol, has crossed an active subscriber base of 1,00,000, with the business news portal calling it a re-affirmation of the quality and credibility of content provided by it.

Part of the Network18 Group, Moneycontrol is now set to launch a series called LifeHacks, offering readers vital tips to help live, work and play better. Further, subscribers can write about their problems to Moneycontrol at mcstartups@nw18.com and expect some hacks to make their lives easier.

For those new to the story, Moneycontrol Pro helps the discerning investor cut through information overload and provides not just actionable investment ideas, but also other elements that go into making an informed decision.

Moneycontrol Pro — which works as an in-app purchase and is also available on non-app platforms — offers subscribers curated markets’ data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and actionable investment ideas.

Moneycontrol writes on the state of the economy, business, politics and policy, and more importantly, adds value by writing on an intersection of these topics.

To subscribe, log on to www.moneycontrol.com or the Moneycontrol app. At present, you can buy a Moneycontrol Pro annual subscription for just Rs 289 using the COUPON CODE: DIWALI. This offer expires on November 7.

A Look at the Features of Moneycontrol Pro

Pro subscribers get an ad-free experience on the mobile app, which promises more room for data on the mobile screen with faster load times. Stock prices are also refreshed faster on the app. Besides, subscribers can enjoy investment ideas from Moneycontrol’s in-house equity research team and technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts.

The app will ensure that sharp commentary and opinion decodes the news across markets, politics, policy and business. Subscription will ensure exclusive access to blogs written by high net worth individuals (HNIs) and market gurus, whose life and market lessons we would all love to emulate and help make better investment decisions.

Pro subscribers will also be able to participate in periodic chats with market experts and editors, and also correspond through emails.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

