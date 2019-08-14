Moneycontrol Pro: This Independence Day, Make the Choice to Stay Informed!
Moneycontrol pro offers subscribers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, expert insights into investment styles, exclusive trading recommendations, and actionable investment ideas.
Within a quarter of its soft launch, Moneycontrol Pro has seen a 50 percent growth in subscribers on the back of a strong value proposition.
Dear Reader,
We invite you to subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and move to the next level of data, tools and content that we have to offer.
Moneycontrol Pro (available both on your desktop and your mobile app) offers subscribers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, expert insights into investment styles, exclusive trading recommendations, and actionable investment ideas. On your mobile, it also makes the Moneycontrol app, totally ads free.
Our editors parse news, trends and data to bring you daily insights and opinion for you to stay on top of the game. Deeper insights into economy, business, politics and policy and more importantly, add value by writing on the intersection of these topics.
That’s not all. On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, we have a limited period offer for Moneycontrol Pro. Now, get a Moneycontrol Pro annual subscription at the price of 3 months. Now at ₹289, only instead of ₹999. Use code “FREEDOM”.
Features of Moneycontrol Pro
*On the mobile app, Pro subscribers get an ad-free experience which promises more room for data on the mobile screen with faster load times. Stock prices are also refreshed faster on the app.
*Investment ideas from our in-house equity research team and technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts
*Sharp commentary and opinion that will decode the news across markets, politics, policy and business.
*Exclusive access to blogs written by high net worth individuals (HNIs) and market gurus, whose life and market lessons we would all love to emulate and help us make better investment decisions.
*Pro subscribers will also be able to participate in periodic chats with market experts and editors, and also correspond through emails.
This is only the beginning. We promise to add more features to help you stay on top of the game.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,288.25
|1.06
|Indiabulls Hsg
|551.35
|-3.80
|HDFC Life
|517.00
|-0.45
|Yes Bank
|76.55
|4.01
|Bajaj Finance
|3,289.95
|2.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Life
|516.70
|-0.46
|Indiabulls Hsg
|551.30
|-3.90
|Reliance
|1,288.30
|1.04
|Coal India
|200.45
|-1.62
|Yes Bank
|76.55
|4.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|146.55
|4.87
|UPL
|527.20
|4.79
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,415.20
|4.60
|Tata Steel
|364.65
|4.57
|Zee Entertain
|341.60
|4.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|146.55
|4.87
|Tata Steel
|364.45
|4.61
|Yes Bank
|76.55
|4.01
|Bharti Airtel
|360.45
|2.50
|Hero Motocorp
|2,633.00
|2.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|417.15
|-5.03
|Indiabulls Hsg
|551.35
|-3.80
|Wipro
|251.05
|-2.88
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,511.95
|-1.74
|Coal India
|200.50
|-1.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|417.05
|-4.69
|Coal India
|200.45
|-1.62
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,492.65
|-1.27
|ONGC
|126.75
|-1.21
|Tata Motors
|120.85
|-0.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhinav Kohli Granted Bail in Alleged Case of Domestic Abuse of Shweta Tiwari's Daughter
- Disha Patani Uploads Kickboxing Video, Fans Call it 'Side-effects of Hanging with Tiger Shroff'
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm
- Dravid & Other BCCI Top Officials Attend Ethics and Good Governance Lecture
- Rohit, Dhawan and Shreyas Relax at Sea Ahead of Third ODI