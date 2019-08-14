Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Moneycontrol Pro: This Independence Day, Make the Choice to Stay Informed!

Moneycontrol pro offers subscribers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, expert insights into investment styles, exclusive trading recommendations, and actionable investment ideas.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Moneycontrol Pro: This Independence Day, Make the Choice to Stay Informed!
Within a quarter of its soft launch, Moneycontrol Pro has seen a 50 percent growth in subscribers on the back of a strong value proposition.
Loading...

Dear Reader,

We invite you to subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and move to the next level of data, tools and content that we have to offer.

Moneycontrol Pro (available both on your desktop and your mobile app) offers subscribers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, expert insights into investment styles, exclusive trading recommendations, and actionable investment ideas. On your mobile, it also makes the Moneycontrol app, totally ads free.

Our editors parse news, trends and data to bring you daily insights and opinion for you to stay on top of the game. Deeper insights into economy, business, politics and policy and more importantly, add value by writing on the intersection of these topics.

That’s not all. On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, we have a limited period offer for Moneycontrol Pro. Now, get a Moneycontrol Pro annual subscription at the price of 3 months. Now at ₹289, only instead of ₹999. Use code “FREEDOM”.

Features of Moneycontrol Pro

*On the mobile app, Pro subscribers get an ad-free experience which promises more room for data on the mobile screen with faster load times. Stock prices are also refreshed faster on the app.

*Investment ideas from our in-house equity research team and technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts

*Sharp commentary and opinion that will decode the news across markets, politics, policy and business.

*Exclusive access to blogs written by high net worth individuals (HNIs) and market gurus, whose life and market lessons we would all love to emulate and help us make better investment decisions.

*Pro subscribers will also be able to participate in periodic chats with market experts and editors, and also correspond through emails.

This is only the beginning. We promise to add more features to help you stay on top of the game.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,311.53 +353.37 ( +0.96%)

NIFTY 50

11,029.40 +103.55 ( +0.95%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,288.25 1.06
Indiabulls Hsg 551.35 -3.80
HDFC Life 517.00 -0.45
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
Bajaj Finance 3,289.95 2.11
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 516.70 -0.46
Indiabulls Hsg 551.30 -3.90
Reliance 1,288.30 1.04
Coal India 200.45 -1.62
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 146.55 4.87
UPL 527.20 4.79
Bajaj Finserv 7,415.20 4.60
Tata Steel 364.65 4.57
Zee Entertain 341.60 4.37
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 146.55 4.87
Tata Steel 364.45 4.61
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
Bharti Airtel 360.45 2.50
Hero Motocorp 2,633.00 2.65
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.15 -5.03
Indiabulls Hsg 551.35 -3.80
Wipro 251.05 -2.88
Dr Reddys Labs 2,511.95 -1.74
Coal India 200.50 -1.60
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.05 -4.69
Coal India 200.45 -1.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,492.65 -1.27
ONGC 126.75 -1.21
Tata Motors 120.85 -0.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram