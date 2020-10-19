Moneycontrol Pro Ties up With the Financial Times

Moneycontrol Pro, India’s fastest-growing financial news subscription product, has entered an editorial-content partnership with the Financial Times. Now, Moneycontrol Pro subscribers can access insightful and in-depth content produced by world-renowned experts and journalists at the Financial Times.

One of the world’s leading global news organisations, the Financial Times is recognized for its unmatched authority, integrity and accuracy. This strategic alliance will give Moneycontrol Pro users an advantage in decoding global market information and help them make better investment decisions. Pro users already have access to curated markets data, independent equity analysis, expert insights into investment styles, exclusive trading recommendations, and actionable investment ideas.

Non-users can subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and immediately gain access to Financial Times content. Currently, we are offering a 1-year subscription plan at a special price of Rs 399 for the first year. Subscribe here.

“Moneycontrol Pro has constantly provided an edge to all our stakeholders by expanding our offerings through transformative services and collaborations,” said Manoj Nagpal, business head (B2C revenues) at Moneycontrol. “The tie-up not only reflects the same ideologies of both the platforms, but also augment our portfolio by providing Pro users with hard-hitting analyses of global policies, and financial movements.”

Angela Mackay, the Financial Times, Managing Director in Asia Pacific, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Moneycontrol Pro to offer finance and business news and analysis to the network's audience in India. The FT’s trusted, agenda-setting journalism will enable Moneycontrol Pro to provide further value to their readers with a view to supporting the growth of their digital platform."

For those new to the story, since its launch in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has added over 300,000 subscribers.

Our editors parse news, trends and data to bring you daily insights and opinion for you to stay on top of the investment game. We offer deep insights into economy, business, politics and policy and more importantly, add value by writing on the intersection of these topics.

Features of Moneycontrol Pro

*On the mobile app, Pro subscribers get an ad-free experience which promises more room for data on the mobile screen with faster load times. Stock prices are also refreshed faster on the app.

*Investment ideas from our in-house equity research team and technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts

*Sharp commentary and opinion that will decode the news across markets, politics, policy and business.

*Exclusive access to blogs written by high net worth individuals (HNIs) and market gurus, whose life and market lessons we would all love to emulate and help us make better investment decisions.

This is only the beginning. We promise to add more features to help you stay on top of the game.