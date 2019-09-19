Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Amazon and Flipkart Monitoring Their Platforms to Ensure No Sale of E-Cigarettes after Ban

The government has issued an Ordinance to ban e-cigarettes, making the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of such "alternative" smoking devices a cognisable offence.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 8:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amazon and Flipkart Monitoring Their Platforms to Ensure No Sale of E-Cigarettes after Ban
representative image
Loading...

New Delhi: E-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon on Thursday said they are monitoring their platforms to ensure sellers do not offer e-cigarettes to comply with the government's ban on such cigarettes in the country.

The government has issued an Ordinance to ban e-cigarettes, making the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of such "alternative" smoking devices a cognisable offence attracting jail term and fine.

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon said products listed for sale on Amazon.in are owned and/or sold by such third-party sellers, and the sellers are themselves responsible for compliance with all applicable laws.

"Tobacco products, including Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS), commonly known as electronic cigarette/ e-cigarettes, are not allowed to be listed or sold on Amazon.in as per Amazon policy," it said in a statement.

The statement added that Amazon.in has certain checks in place to ensure restricted and prohibited products do not get listed, and sellers are educated regarding the same.

"However, in case sellers list such products evasively and the same is brought to our knowledge, Amazon.in delists such products and takes appropriate enforcement action against such sellers," it added.

A Flipkart spokesperson said the company was aware of the Ordinance and had immediately alerted its teams to work with sellers to remove all such products off the platform.

"We will continue to monitor the listings to ensure that these products are not available on the platform," the spokesperson added.

According to the Ordinance, first-time violators will face a jail term of up to one year or a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both. Subsequent offences will attract a jail term of up to three years or a fine of Rs 5 lakh, or both.

The storage of e-cigarettes shall now be punishable with imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 50,000 or both.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the Cabinet had decided to ban e-cigarettes and similar products as they pose health risk to people, especially the youth.

However, e-cigarettes promoting trade bodies, users and other stakeholders slammed the government's move to ban "alternative" smoking device through the Ordinance route, alleging it was a "draconian" step taken in haste to protect the conventional cigarette industry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,093.47 -470.41 ( -1.29%)

NIFTY 50

10,704.80 -135.85 ( -1.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 54.10 -15.60
Maruti Suzuki 5,971.75 -2.02
Indiabulls Hsg 394.75 -5.84
ICICI Bank 386.60 -3.19
HDFC 1,974.60 -0.69
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 5,938.30 -2.55
Yes Bank 54.15 -15.52
Tata Power 64.65 0.94
Indiabulls Hsg 395.15 -5.73
ICICI Bank 386.55 -3.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 124.20 2.01
UPL 562.05 0.90
HDFC Bank 1,101.05 0.66
Bharti Airtel 337.60 0.60
Coal India 193.45 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 124.25 1.97
HDFC Bank 1,100.40 0.64
Bharti Airtel 337.70 0.58
Coal India 193.45 0.49
Asian Paints 1,554.35 0.40
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 54.10 -15.60
Zee Entertain 308.85 -7.92
Tata Steel 344.65 -3.80
IndusInd Bank 1,282.25 -3.62
ICICI Bank 386.60 -3.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 54.15 -15.52
Tata Steel 344.95 -3.66
IndusInd Bank 1,281.95 -3.59
ICICI Bank 386.55 -3.16
Maruti Suzuki 5,938.30 -2.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram