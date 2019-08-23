Moody's Cuts India GDP Growth Forecast to 6.2% for 2019 from Previously Estimated 6.8%
Moody's Investors Service said the weaker global economy has stunted Asian exports and the uncertain operating environment has weighed on investment.
A representative photo. (Courtesy: Moneycontrol.)
New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for 2019 calendar year to 6.2% from the previous estimation of 6.8 per cent.
For the 2020 calendar year, it reduced the estimate by a similar measure to 6.7%.
In a statement, it said the weaker global economy has stunted Asian exports and the uncertain operating environment has weighed on investment.
