Moody's Cuts India GDP Growth Forecast to 6.2% for 2019 from Previously Estimated 6.8%

New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for 2019 calendar year to 6.2% from the previous estimation of 6.8 per cent.

For the 2020 calendar year, it reduced the estimate by a similar measure to 6.7%.

In a statement, it said the weaker global economy has stunted Asian exports and the uncertain operating environment has weighed on investment.

