Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Moody's Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast from 5.8% to 5.6% for 2019

It expected economic activity to pick up in 2020 and 2021 to 6.6 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively, but the pace to remain lower than in the recent past.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Moody's Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast from 5.8% to 5.6% for 2019
Representative image.

New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut India's economic growth forecast for current year to 5.6 per cent from 5.8 per cent estimated earlier, saying GDP slowdown is lasting longer than previously expected.

"We have revised down our growth forecast for India. We now forecast slower real GDP growth of 5.6 per cent in 2019, from 7.4 per cent in 2018," it said.

It expected economic activity to pick up in 2020 and 2021 to 6.6 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively, but the pace to remain lower than in the recent past. "India's economic growth has decelerated since mid-2018, with real GDP growth slipping from nearly 8 per cent to 5 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 and joblessness rising.

"Investment activity was muted well before that, but the economy was buoyed by strong consumption demand. What is troubling about the current slowdown is that consumption demand has cooled notably," it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,868.95 +28.50 ( +0.24%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.15 2.55
Yes Bank 68.70 0.73
SBI 306.15 -0.21
Indiabulls Hsg 211.65 -3.02
Reliance 1,461.35 -0.74
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Narayana Hruda 304.60 0.99
Cipla 451.65 0.76
Yes Bank 68.70 0.66
Cholamandalam 308.85 3.88
Indiabulls Hsg 211.60 -3.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.15 2.55
Infosys 705.00 1.97
Bajaj Finance 4,215.00 1.70
HDFC Bank 1,274.90 1.38
Maruti Suzuki 7,248.55 1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.25 2.56
Infosys 705.30 2.03
Bajaj Finance 4,215.00 1.72
Maruti Suzuki 7,251.75 1.34
HDFC Bank 1,274.60 1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 211.15 -3.23
Vedanta 144.00 -2.96
IndusInd Bank 1,373.15 -2.90
Zee Entertain 282.45 -2.79
UltraTechCement 4,007.50 -2.63
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,373.50 -2.85
Vedanta 144.00 -2.87
Coal India 202.60 -2.22
Tata Motors 167.30 -1.93
ONGC 136.05 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram