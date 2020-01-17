Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Moody's Places Yes Bank's Ratings under Review; Direction Uncertain

The US-based agency said that the placing of Yes Bank's deposit rating of B2 under review reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's standalone viability is getting increasingly challenged by its slowness in raising new capital.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Moody's Places Yes Bank's Ratings under Review; Direction Uncertain
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service has placed Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating of B2 under review, with the direction uncertain, citing "slowness in raising new capital".

"The placing of Yes Bank's deposit rating of B2 under review reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's standalone viability is getting increasingly challenged by its slowness in raising new capital," the US-based agency has said in a statement.

It further said the potential credit risk to the bank's senior creditors is uncertain, because there are a number of diverse scenarios that could affect the rating in either positive or negative directions.

Moody's said it has also placed the bank's long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings of B2, and "its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating of (P) B2, under review, with the direction uncertain."

Yes Bank is in discussions with a number of investors to raise new equity capital, which would be credit positive if executed successfully, Moody's said adding that "If the bank successfully re-capitalizes and repairs and cleans its balance sheet, its ratings could stabilize or face upward pressure". Moody's has downgraded Yes Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to caa2 from b3.

It further said that "because the viability of the bank absent a large capital injection is in question, Moody's has downgraded the bank's standalone credit profile or its BCA to caa2 from b3."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 3,026.50 3.03
Reliance 1,579.60 2.72
Vodafone Idea 4.39 -27.20
Bharti Airtel 500.30 5.54
SBI 317.80 -1.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 500.30 5.54
Reliance 1,579.60 2.72
Hero Motocorp 2,463.50 1.24
Sun Pharma 453.00 0.91
Nestle 15,451.75 0.68
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,350.00 -2.65
SBI 317.80 -1.69
HDFC 2,456.75 -1.03
Larsen 1,305.00 -1.07
HDFC Bank 1,277.60 -0.78
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram