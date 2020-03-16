English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Moody's Upgrades Cash-Strapped Yes Bank's Ratings by a Notch; Outlook Changed to Positive

A Moody's sign is displayed on the company's corporate headquarters in New York. (Reuters) (File Photo)

The US-based financial services company's decision comes after the troubled private sector lender announced that seven banks led by SBI invested Rs 10,000 crore, boosting its core capital.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
Acting quickly on the fast-evolving capital position under the RBI-mandated restructuring of Yes Bank, rating agency Moody's on Monday upgraded its ratings with a positive outlook.

Earlier in the day, Yes Bank announced that seven banks led by SBI have invested Rs 10,000 crore, boosting its core capital,

Later, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said if need be the central bank would give additional capital support to the crippled lender.

The central bank had superseded Yes Bank board on April 5 and placed it under an administrator.

"We today upgraded Yes Bank long-term foreign-currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN programme ratings to Caa1 from Caa3 and (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa3 respectively," Moody's Investors Service said in a late evening statement.

Accordingly, the credit outlook has also been changed to positive from negative.

'Caa' ratings are below investment grade.

