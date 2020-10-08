News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Morgan Stanley Buying Eaton Vance In Deal Valued At $7B

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2011, file photo, the Morgan Stanley logo is displayed on its Times Square building, in New York. Morgan Stanley is buying Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion. Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said in statement Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, that the transaction adds more fee-based revenues to its investment banking and institutional securities franchise. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2011, file photo, the Morgan Stanley logo is displayed on its Times Square building, in New York. Morgan Stanley is buying Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion. Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said in statement Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, that the transaction adds more fee-based revenues to its investment banking and institutional securities franchise. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Morgan Stanley is buying the investment management firm Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion.

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley is buying the investment management firm Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion.

Eaton Vance, based in Boston, has over $500 billion in assets under management.

Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said in prepared statement Thursday that Eaton Vance will add more fee-based revenues to its investment banking and institutional securities franchise.

Eaton Vance shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash and 0.5833 of Morgan Stanley common stock, or approximately $56.50 per share. Based on the $56.50 per share, the amount paid to Eaton Vance shareholders will consist of about 50% cash and 50% Morgan Stanley common stock.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of next year.

  • First Published: October 8, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
