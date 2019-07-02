Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Most Taxpayers Don't Expect Direct Tax Changes in Budget: Report

Most of the companies surveyed does not expect a reduction in corporate tax for all firms and LLPs (limited liability partnership). Only 27 per cent said that there will be major changes.

IANS

Updated:July 2, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Most Taxpayers Don't Expect Direct Tax Changes in Budget: Report
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A recent survey has shown that the majority of the Indian taxpayers do not expect any major changes in the direct tax policy in the upcoming Union Budget to be presented on July 5.

Around 53 per cent of the taxpayers interviewed in the KPMG's pre-budget survey felt that there will not be any major announcement on direct taxes. Around 27 per cent said that there will be major changes, while 20 per cent were not sure of any eventuality, the report showed.

"The new and simplified Direct Tax Code (DTC) being on the anvil, majority of the respondents expect that the Union Budget 2019-20 is unlikely to announce any major direct tax policy amendments.

"The levies like minimum alternate tax, dividend distribution tax, surcharge and cess are also unlikely to change significantly," the report said.

Also, most of the companies surveyed do not expect a reduction in corporate tax for all firms and LLPs (limited liability partnership).

"Majority of the respondents expect that the corporate tax rate is unlikely to be reduced to 25 per cent as applicable to small companies. The respondents expect that the tax rate for LLPs will be aligned with the tax rate applicable to companies," it said.

The survey also showed that while 46 per cent of the companies with turnover exceeding Rs 250 crore feel that corporate tax will not be reduced to 25 per cent, 39 per cent hope for a cut.

Majority of the respondents also expect that for individuals there will be an increase in the basic tax exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh. They also expect a higher tax burden of 40 per cent on "super rich" taxpayers having taxable income of above Rs 10 crore, the survey revealed.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,816.48 +129.98 ( +0.33%)

NIFTY 50

11,910.30 +44.70 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.80 -7.65
Indiabulls Hsg 642.40 3.29
Adani Power 64.75 7.38
Bharat Fin 898.00 -0.93
Zee Entertain 356.40 -0.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.85 -7.60
Adani Power 64.80 7.55
Indiabulls Hsg 641.70 3.17
Reliance 1,278.05 0.75
Godrej Prop 959.45 -12.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 656.15 3.80
Indiabulls Hsg 642.40 3.29
ONGC 165.65 2.89
Eicher Motors 20,137.45 2.61
IOC 154.70 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 165.65 2.86
HDFC 2,280.70 1.50
Bharti Airtel 353.40 1.41
Coal India 252.60 1.38
Infosys 739.90 1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.80 -7.65
Tata Motors 163.75 -2.53
Sun Pharma 395.55 -2.42
IndusInd Bank 1,416.55 -1.19
Dr Reddys Labs 2,627.65 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.85 -7.60
Tata Motors 163.70 -2.47
Sun Pharma 395.55 -2.36
IndusInd Bank 1,416.50 -1.17
Axis Bank 802.65 -0.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram