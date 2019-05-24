Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices by Up to Re 1 For 1-Litre Packs, Rs 2 For Half a Litre Packs

The company has increased the prices of only poly pack milk and not bulk vended milk, also known as token milk.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices by Up to Re 1 For 1-Litre Packs, Rs 2 For Half a Litre Packs
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Mother Dairy, the leading milk supplier in the national capital region, Friday hiked milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective Saturday, citing higher procurement cost from farmers.

The company has increased the prices of only poly pack milk and not bulk vended milk, also known as token milk.

The decision comes days after Amul hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

"Mother Dairy to raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR from May 25, 2019. The 1-litre pack has been increased by Re 1 only and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre, effectively impacting the consumer by Re 1 per pack," the company said
