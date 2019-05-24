English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices by Up to Re 1 For 1-Litre Packs, Rs 2 For Half a Litre Packs
The company has increased the prices of only poly pack milk and not bulk vended milk, also known as token milk.
Representative Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Mother Dairy, the leading milk supplier in the national capital region, Friday hiked milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective Saturday, citing higher procurement cost from farmers.
The company has increased the prices of only poly pack milk and not bulk vended milk, also known as token milk.
The decision comes days after Amul hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.
"Mother Dairy to raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR from May 25, 2019. The 1-litre pack has been increased by Re 1 only and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre, effectively impacting the consumer by Re 1 per pack," the company said
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The company has increased the prices of only poly pack milk and not bulk vended milk, also known as token milk.
The decision comes days after Amul hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.
"Mother Dairy to raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR from May 25, 2019. The 1-litre pack has been increased by Re 1 only and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre, effectively impacting the consumer by Re 1 per pack," the company said
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.75
|5.09
|Reliance
|1,336.85
|0.22
|SBI
|355.35
|3.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,648.90
|3.14
|Larsen
|1,544.15
|4.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GRUH Finance
|313.30
|-4.42
|Reliance
|1,336.80
|0.07
|Larsen
|1,543.65
|4.60
|SpiceJet
|141.55
|9.64
|SBI
|354.60
|3.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.75
|5.09
|Larsen
|1,544.15
|4.61
|Zee Entertain
|376.85
|4.55
|JSW Steel
|288.00
|4.37
|Bharti Airtel
|353.20
|4.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.50
|5.09
|Larsen
|1,543.65
|4.60
|Bharti Airtel
|353.35
|4.42
|Vedanta
|163.85
|4.20
|Tata Motors
|182.15
|4.09
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|735.85
|-1.00
|NTPC
|129.15
|-0.54
|TCS
|2,048.00
|-0.29
|HUL
|1,749.60
|-0.24
|HCL Tech
|1,065.95
|-0.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|129.20
|-0.54
|HCL Tech
|1,061.65
|-0.46
|TCS
|2,049.65
|-0.20
|HUL
|1,749.20
|-0.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria & Adriana Lima Dress to Kill at amfAR Gala, See Pics
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results