Mother Dairy Opens First Restaurant in Noida, Plans 60 Outlets in Delhi-NCR

Named 'Caf Delights', the newly-opened eatery will serve holistic food options and delicacies from across the country, Mother Dairy said in a statement, adding that it will have both dine-in as well as take away options.

PTI

January 17, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
Noida: Milk and milk products major Mother Dairy on Friday forayed into the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment with the launch of its first cafe in Noida. Named 'Caf Delights', the newly-opened eatery will serve holistic food options and delicacies from across the country, Mother Dairy said in a statement, adding that it will have both dine-in as well as take away options.

The outlet in Noida's Sector-1 was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and FisheriesSanjeev Kumar Balyan.

"Mother Dairy is amongst those institutions which have consciously worked towards bridging the gap between the farmers of the hinterlands and urban consumers. Initiatives like these offer an unmatched dining experience to the consumers with quality food options to savour upon and at the same time, create more avenues of the farmers' produce," Balyan was quoted as saying in the statement.

Such initiatives also imply the relevance of farmers and their contribution in the overall food chain, which can never be replaced, he said.

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Managing Director Sangram Chaudhary said, "Changing lifestyles, increased disposable incomes and availability of new formats have attracted consumers to look out and opt for new and modern alternatives for food consumption."

"In recent years, ice cream and snacking parlours have gained popularity and to match these changing consumer preferences, we aim to start a modern and contemporary outlet, which will further help us in providing quality food options in conformance to food safety and hygiene norms," he added.

Going ahead, the company plans to open around 60 outlets in Delhi-NCR over the next 12 months, the statement said.

