MRF to Shree Cements, 10 Companies With Most Expensive Stocks in India

When we enter the world of the Stock Market, we find that the prices vary. We are sharing a list of 10 such companies you can trade with on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The shared list has been given with the share prices after the market closing on November 15, this year.

Note that the company may or may not be fundamentally good. Therefore, if you want to invest in any of the mentioned below, do consult a certified investment advisor. News18 will not be responsible for any profit or loss.

MRF

The largest tyre manufacturer in India is a multinational corporation called Madras Rubber Factory (MRF) or MRF Tyres. MRF is mainly a vehicle tyres manufacturer, the company makes tubes, flaps, and tyres for trucks, four wheelers and two wheelers. Up till November 15, the company’s share stands at Rs 85,574.25 per share in NSE.

Page Industries:

Page Industries has the license to manufacture and distribute Jockey products in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE and Nepal. The Bengaluru-based company produces JOCKEY brand underwear or leisure wear. It holds an exclusive license from JOCKEY International Inc. Currently, the company’s share in NSE is at Rs 46,696.05.

Honeywell Automation India:

Honeywell Automation India provides software business solutions to other companies. The company helps to manufacture plants, buildings, workers, and supply chains. The 1987 company is at Rs 39,351.70 per share in NSE.

3M India:

The core of 3M India is a science-based organization established in 1987 and has diversified across many categories. It includes Scotch Brite, Scotch Tapes, Post Its and Scotchgard glue. They are leading in many markets, including office supplies, abrasives, and adhesives. At NSE the stocks are Rs 24,134.40 per share.

Shree Cements:

Shree Cements is a leading cement producer in north India. Among other brands owned by the company include Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement, and Rockstrong Cement. The stock of the company is Rs 23,203.50 per share in NSE.

Abbott India:

Abbott India is a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories of the USA. The company deals with internal development and medical teams that work on developing products and clinical trials specifically for the Indian market. Their product line is divided into primary care, speciality care, and hospital care. Currently, the company’s per share stands at Rs 19,651.45 in NSE

Nestle India:

Nestle India is home to many well-known brands like Maggi, Sunrise coffee, Narrow and a+ milk range. Nestle is one of the leading companies in the world in the nutrition, health and wellness sectors. The company’s single share is at Rs 20,055.55.

Bosch:

Bosch Ltd is a part of Germany’s Robert Bosch Company. It deals with automotive technology like diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems, car multimedia systems, auto electrical and accessories, motors and starters. Its single share at NSE is Rs 16,890.50.

PGHH (Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health) - (Rs 13,992.70 per share) National Stock Exchange.

The multinational company caters to well-known brands like Pantene, Olay, Whisper, Tide, Gillette and Oral-B among others. The company’s single share stands at Rs 13,992.70.

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd:

The company has been engaged in trading and marketing a wide variety of products since 1955. The company has been trading with a wide range of products, components and consumables related to the auto and agrochemical sector. Till November 15, as per the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company’s single share is at Rs 12,210.10.

