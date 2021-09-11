MS Dhoni, over 1,800 Amrapali Homebuyers Asked to Clear Outstanding Dues within 15 Days

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain, along with 1,800 homebuyers of the Amrapali housing projects in Noida have been asked to pay their outstanding dues in two weeks. The Supreme Court-appointed receiver, senior advocate R Venkataramani, asked the residents of the housing project to start making payments within 15 days of the notice being issued, PTI reported. The allotments of the flats that have been booked by these homebuyers will likely be cancelled if the homebuyer fails to register their names in the Customer Database that is being maintained by the receiver and if they also fail to make the payments within the stipulated timeframe.

Dhoni himself was not reachable for any comments, however, it should be noted that in April of 2016, the cricket star had resigned as the brand ambassador of Amrapali. A body called the Amrapali Stalled Projects Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was also created in order to complete the stalled projects in Noida and the Greater Noida area.

The state-owned NBCC has been asked to complete the construction of more than 20 housing projects with an estimated investment budget of over Rs 8,000 crore. This project is reportedly coming under the purview of a court-appointed committee.

After the Amrapali projects were taken over by the apex court, all the home buyers were asked to register their details and make the outstanding payments. This came after the court noted that these homebuyers had not taken any steps after its judgement in July of 2019 regarding the matter. This was made public knowledge after the court-appointed receiver stated the purpose of this notice in an advertisement.

Coming back to the matter at hand concerning MS Dhoni, he had previously booked two flats in the project, namely, C-P5 and C-P6 in Sapphire Phase-I, in Sector 45 Noida, according to reports. It should also be noted that Arun Pandey the chairman of Rhiti Sports Management, the entity that represents Dhoni, also has a flat in the project. He has blocked unit C-P4 in the same project, reports suggest. Similar to Dhoni, Pandey was also not reachable in the matter.

The appointed receiver will soon be issuing a separate notice for the buyers of the projects in the Greater Noida area as well. Speaking on the people mentioned in the list, the notice said, “Consequently, they are to be treated as defaulters and their units are liable to be cancelled.”

“Failure to register in Customer Data and to start making the payment within 15 days from this notice will lead to automatic cancellation of allotments," the notice also mentioned.

Previously, on August 14, 2021, the top court had in fact warned of this, as it had stated that it would issue a 15-day notice for homebuyers to pay off the outstanding amount and register. This was to be issued to 9,538 buyers. Failing to meet the deadline, the flats would be considered unsold and auctioned off.

A bench consisting of Justices U U Lalit and Ajay Rastogi said that it will pass an order regarding the issue after advocate ML Lahoty, appearing for home buyers, said they have submitted a note earlier that pointed to the need to resell the flats booked under fictitious names in order to generate enough funds for the pending projects. This submission was supported by Venkataramani, who stated that these homebuyers could be given one last chance.

In July 2019, the apex court had settled on a verdict that ousted the Amrapali Group from prime locations in the NCR by nixing the land leases. It was also prevented from registering under the RERA real estate law.

