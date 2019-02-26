English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MSMEs Present an Additional $70 bn Lending Opportunity to Banks: Report
'Small and medium units together have a potential of taking USD 70 billion in formal credit from banks,' industry lobby Assocham and Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services said in a joint report on Tuesday.
Logo of Ministry of MSME
Loading...
Mumbai: The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector provides the banks with a lending opportunity of USD 70 billion, says a report.
The MSME sector has been down in the dumps since the note-ban and the soon-to-be-followed implementation of the uniform tax regime GST, forcing millions of units to down shutters causing huge job losses.
This has made the government force the Reserve Bank to offer a special dispensation last month under which the banks were allowed to recast stressed MSME loans under Rs 25 crore outside the NCLT route.
"Small and medium units together have a potential of taking USD 70 billion in formal credit from banks," industry lobby Assocham and Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services said in a joint report on Tuesday.
MSMEs form an important component of the economy and contribute significantly to GDP, exports, industrial output and employment generation.
The report said although many MSMEs do receive formal credit from banks, the sector is still underserved with only 40-70 percent of financial requirements being met by banks.
MSMEs account for over USD 55 billion of lending currently, there is still a huge gap that can be addressed by financial institutions in the near term, it said.
The report further said there is a major concern among financial institutions on the existing lending turning out to be NPAs, as MSMEs do not get payments on time, which in turn hampers the repayment cycle.
In January, the Reserve Bank had announced restructuring of MSME accounts under Rs 25 crore that have become stressed. The RBI's one-time restructuring of MSME loans that are in default but standard as on January 1, 2019, without an asset classification downgrade.
Restructuring has to be implemented by March 2020. Lenders would have to make 5 percent provisions on these accounts, RBI had said.
The MSME sector has been down in the dumps since the note-ban and the soon-to-be-followed implementation of the uniform tax regime GST, forcing millions of units to down shutters causing huge job losses.
This has made the government force the Reserve Bank to offer a special dispensation last month under which the banks were allowed to recast stressed MSME loans under Rs 25 crore outside the NCLT route.
"Small and medium units together have a potential of taking USD 70 billion in formal credit from banks," industry lobby Assocham and Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services said in a joint report on Tuesday.
MSMEs form an important component of the economy and contribute significantly to GDP, exports, industrial output and employment generation.
The report said although many MSMEs do receive formal credit from banks, the sector is still underserved with only 40-70 percent of financial requirements being met by banks.
MSMEs account for over USD 55 billion of lending currently, there is still a huge gap that can be addressed by financial institutions in the near term, it said.
The report further said there is a major concern among financial institutions on the existing lending turning out to be NPAs, as MSMEs do not get payments on time, which in turn hampers the repayment cycle.
In January, the Reserve Bank had announced restructuring of MSME accounts under Rs 25 crore that have become stressed. The RBI's one-time restructuring of MSME loans that are in default but standard as on January 1, 2019, without an asset classification downgrade.
Restructuring has to be implemented by March 2020. Lenders would have to make 5 percent provisions on these accounts, RBI had said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|229.50
|0.17
|TCS
|2,038.70
|2.70
|Reliance
|1,220.25
|-0.98
|Zee Entertain
|469.20
|5.40
|HDFC
|1,853.65
|-2.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|323.55
|-0.40
|Yes Bank
|229.60
|0.20
|ICICI Bank
|348.10
|-2.08
|Reliance
|1,219.70
|-1.01
|Colgate
|1,243.20
|-1.72
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|469.20
|5.40
|Tata Motors
|182.65
|3.93
|Coal India
|220.15
|2.71
|TCS
|2,038.70
|2.70
|IOC
|142.25
|2.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|182.70
|4.07
|Coal India
|220.50
|2.82
|TCS
|2,032.35
|2.39
|Axis Bank
|710.10
|0.87
|Yes Bank
|229.60
|0.20
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|659.25
|-2.88
|HCL Tech
|1,058.85
|-2.16
|HDFC
|1,853.65
|-2.16
|ICICI Bank
|348.20
|-2.08
|Infosys
|742.50
|-1.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,058.80
|-2.26
|HDFC
|1,853.55
|-2.18
|ICICI Bank
|348.10
|-2.08
|Infosys
|741.70
|-1.75
|SBI
|266.30
|-1.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #SorryNotSorry: Indian Companies Trying to Make Quick Buck Off IAF Strike is Plain Crass
- Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
- 'India's Revenge', 'Pakistan Will Respond': How International Media Reported on 'Surgical Strike 2.0'
- Double Clasico Could be Pivotal for Barcelona - Clement Lenglet
- Cartwright Dismissed in Bizarre Fashion During Domestic Match
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results