Muhurat Trading 2021: Diwali Stock Portfolio 2021 to Invest in Samvat 2078 for Good Returns

Indian stock markets have witnessed a stellar bull run over the last one year. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty touched record highs, crossing 60,000 and 18,000 respectively. Bringing big cheers to the investors, Nifty has generated returns in excess of 40 per cent. This was supported by a healthy long-term growth forecast of domestic economy due to new age reforms rising appetite for Indian services and manufacturing in the world economy, the analysts believed.

A record number of investors opened demat accounts in last year to enter the stock market and grab a hefty returns. As we enter Samvat 2078 on November 4, the mood in the stock market remained quite optimistic. On the auspicious occassion of Diwali, the stock exchanges hold a special symbolic trading session — Muhurat Trading. Both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) conduct an hour-long trading session as per the “Shubh Muhurat" on Diwali. Trading during this session is believed to bring prosperity and abundance to investors throughout the year.

This year, the Muhurat trading session will begin at 6:15 pm and end at 7:15 pm on November 4. The special trading window mark the beginning of a new Samvat. “Samvat 2078 will be a year of balance-sheet leverage, led by significant improvement in corporate profitability,” said Neeraj Chadawar, head - quantitative equity research, Axis Securities.

“After the spectacular returns of in Samvat 2078 investors should prepare for modest returns in Samvat 2078. However, as always, certain sectors and individual stocks will outperform. The challenge is to identify these potential winners," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

For a whopping returns in Samvat 2078, analysts suggested a Diwali portfolio for investors. “The overarching principle is to own a balanced basket of value buying, defensives, beneficiaries of re-opening of economy, global demand and new generation stocks," the analysts mentioned.

Commenting on the rationale behind this portfolio, Geojit Financial said, “Keeping the pros and cons in mind, we have curated a portfolio that aims to bring stability and prosperity in a long-term basis. From our current coverage of 165 stocks, we have structured a portfolio with a reasonable mix of upcoming stocks and sectors available at fair valuations.

The portfolio has been curated by Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services for Muhurat trading in Samvat 2078

The huge gain in the domestic market “is expected to benefit Indian corporates and stock market as business profitability as a percentage of GDP rises by demand, benefits from scalability and fall in tax rates. At the same time, the Indian market will have to overcome the near-term challenge of high valuation, supply constraint, super commodities prices and high inflation. As a result, we cannot expect the same type of momentum in the short to medium term," mentioned Geojit Financial.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

