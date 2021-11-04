Muhurat Trading 2021 Diwali LIVE: Samvat 2078 Starts on a Positive Note, Sensex Reclaims 60,000

Indian Markets created history in Samvat 2077 by hitting milestone after milestone. The Nifty surpassed 18,000 on October 11 2021 and BSE Sensex surpassed 60,000 on September 24 2021, with both Indexes gaining around 50 per cent during Samvat 2077. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap Index outperformed and gained 75 per cent and 94 per cent respectively. The upmove in markets was exceptional considering the spread of Covid19 and subsequent lockdowns. The upmove was driven by all class of investors. While the FPIs set forth their conviction in Indian capital market by infusing Rs 66,000 crore in equities YTD, the retail category wasn’t behind. Samvat 2077 belonged to BSE Metals (+156 per cent), BSE Realty (+125 per cent) and BSE Power (+115 per cent), said Kotak Securities.