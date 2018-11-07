GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Muhurat Trading in Stock Markets Begins Shortly. Here's How it All Started

On the festival of Diwali, the special trading session is held by the NSE and BSE for an approximately an hour. This year muhurat trading will be held between 5 pm and 6:40 pm. The Muhurat session has been going on since trading started on both BSE in 1957. .

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2018, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Muhurat Trading in Stock Markets Begins Shortly. Here's How it All Started
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: Muhurat trading is an Indian stock market trading activity which is held every year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Usually, muhurat trading session begins in the evening and is believed to be propitious for bringing wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

On the festival of Diwali, the special trading session is held by the NSE and BSE for an approximately an hour. This year muhurat trading will be held between 5 pm and 6:40 pm. The Muhurat session has been going on since trading started on both BSE in 1957. .

“A special live trading session shall be held on Wednesday, November 07, 2018 on account of Muhurat trading on Diwali,” National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular, adding that “All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations.”

The muhurat trading begins with a Lakshmi Puja performed by the stock brokers. This year, the block deal session will be held between 5 pm to 5:15 pm and the pre-open session will be conducted from 5:15 pm to 5:23 pm.

The Muhurat trading session is particularly considered auspicious by the people of Gujarat and Rajasthan as it marks the beginning of a new year or ‘Samvat’

Since last year's Muhurat Trading (October 19, 2017), the Sensex has gained 5 percent and the Nifty is up by 0.87 percent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped 10 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively, during this period.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,237.68 +245.77 ( +0.70%)

NIFTY 50

10,598.40 +68.40 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infibeam Avenue 49.90 14.06
Reliance 1,110.70 0.60
PC Jeweller 83.40 0.12
SBI 286.55 0.03
Axis Bank 606.85 -0.10
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infibeam Avenue 49.80 14.09
Reliance 1,110.55 0.64
Tata Motors 195.10 1.17
Maruti Suzuki 7,135.45 0.88
Axis Bank 607.10 -0.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 792.90 1.86
HPCL 229.60 1.46
Infosys 675.50 1.36
BPCL 288.75 1.28
IOC 138.95 1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 793.50 1.97
Infosys 676.00 1.38
Tata Motors 195.10 1.17
Hero Motocorp 2,889.95 1.15
Vedanta 209.95 1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 446.85 -0.30
Axis Bank 606.85 -0.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 607.10 -0.08
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...