Muhurat Trading in Stock Markets Begins Shortly. Here's How it All Started

Muhurat trading is an Indian stock market trading activity which is held every year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Usually, muhurat trading session begins in the evening and is believed to be propitious for bringing wealth and prosperity throughout the year.On the festival of Diwali, the special trading session is held by the NSE and BSE for an approximately an hour. This year muhurat trading will be held between 5 pm and 6:40 pm. The Muhurat session has been going on since trading started on both BSE in 1957. .“A special live trading session shall be held on Wednesday, November 07, 2018 on account of Muhurat trading on Diwali,” National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular, adding that “All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations.”The muhurat trading begins with a Lakshmi Puja performed by the stock brokers. This year, the block deal session will be held between 5 pm to 5:15 pm and the pre-open session will be conducted from 5:15 pm to 5:23 pm.The Muhurat trading session is particularly considered auspicious by the people of Gujarat and Rajasthan as it marks the beginning of a new year or ‘Samvat’Since last year's Muhurat Trading (October 19, 2017), the Sensex has gained 5 percent and the Nifty is up by 0.87 percent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped 10 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively, during this period.