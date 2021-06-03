Mukesh Amabni, Asia's Richest Man, Did Not Take Any Salary in FY21 Amid COVID

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, did not draw any salary from the Reliance Industries for the year 2020-21. The remuneration of Ambani for the financial year 2020-21 was nil, showed the annual report. Reliance Chairman decided to forego his salary in the light of deadly coronavirus outbreak in India, the company had said in June last year.

Ambani took a salary of Rs 15 crore from the Reliance Industries in the previous fiscal. He has been taking home the same remuneration since 2008-09.

Among the managing directors and whole-time directors, Nikhil R Meswani and Hital R Meswani had received Rs 24 crore in the previous fiscal. Both of them received commissions worth Rs 17.28 crore each.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here