Mukesh Ambani Enters World's Exclusive $100-billion Club Alongside Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani entered the exclusive $100-billion club after the stock of his conglomerate surged on October 8 - taking his net worth $100.6 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The 64-year-old Asia’s richest person is now in the company of 10 others including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet and Larry Page among others. He is ranked 11th among others in the $100-billion club.

Ambani, on September 3, reiterated his commitment to invest Rs 75,000 crore over the next three years in green energy initiatives, including the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, as the global energy behemoth shifts its focus from hydrocarbons to renewable power.

In June, Ambani along with Adani Group founder and Chairman Gautam Adani had overtaken Chinese billionaires like Jack Ma in the global wealth rankings.

With a net worth of $222.1 billion, the list is topped by SpaceX and Tesla’s founder Elon Musk followed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with $190.8 billion.

Ambani’s retail and technology ventures raised nearly $27 billion in 2020 by selling stakes to investors including Facebook Inc. and Google to KKR & Co. and Silver Lake.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

