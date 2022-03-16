Mukesh Ambani is the Only Indian in World's Top 10 Richest in 2022: Hurun Global Rich List

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, is the only Indian to feature in the top 10 chart of the Hurun Global Rich List 2022, the research firm said in a report on Tuesday. The 64-year-old business mogul’s wealth surged by 24 per cent over the past year to $103 billion, which helped him retain the title of the richest Asian.

“Mukesh Ambani, 64, of Reliance Industries, registered a 24 per cent rise in wealth to $103 billion and retained the wealthiest Asian title for the second consecutive year. After the second wave of COVID, due to a rebound in the retail and energy business, Reliance’s shares rose 22 per cent last year," Hurun India said in a report. “In June 2021, Reliance announced an $8 billion plan to set up four gigafactories for solar, battery and hydrogen manufacturing," it added.

Ambani has also emerged as the richest telecom entrepreneur in the Hurun Global Rich List, the report noted. Globally, the top three billionaires in the list are Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and LMVH CEO Bernard Arnault.

With a 153 per cent increase in wealth, Gautam Adani and family of Adani Group has become the second richest Asian. Gautam Adani is the biggest gainer in the M3M Hurun Global List 2022 and added $49 billion to his wealth last year. After the listing of the renewable energy company Adani Green, Gautam Adani’s Wealth increased nearly five times to $81 billion from $17 billion in 2020.

HCL founder Shiv Nadar and his family ranked third in the list In June 2021, Shiv Nadar resigned as MD of HCL Technologies and was named Chairman Emeritus. In August 2021, HCL Technologies became the fourth Indian IT firm that hit Rs 3 lakh crore market capitalization after TCS, Infosys and Wipro.

Both Adani and Ambani are amongst the biggest wealth gainers, by absolute value, in the world, Hurun India said in its research report. With a wealth gain of $49 billion, Gautam Adani occupies the top spot of global wealth gainers in 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, closely followed by Mukesh Ambani who ranks eighth in the list of global gainers.

The global ranks of Indians in M3M Hurun Global Rich List is swelling at the fastest pace in India’s modern history. For instance, Serum Institute’s Cyrus Poonawalla has gained more than 500 ranks over the last 10 years. Poonawalla has become the fourth richest person in India.

With 215 billionaires residing in India and 58 new additions, the country continues to be the third largest billionaire producing nation in the world; the number rises to 249 if Indian origin billionaires are added. The number of Indian billionaires has doubled every five years for the last decade.

The report also found out that despite the Russia-Ukraine war and continued Covid impact with several new waves, total wealth of billionaires rose 4 per cent to $15.2 trillion in the global scenario.

