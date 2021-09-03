Mukesh Ambani: New Green Revolution can Make India Self-Reliant in Energy Production

Speaking at the International Climate Summit 2021, which was dubbed ‘Powering India’s Hydrogen Ecosystem’, Mukesh Amabi expressed the importance of India’s move towards green energy. In the address, he stated, “It is a matter of pride for me to speak at the summit, PM started the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi. India will achieve the goal of self-reliance. Climate change challenge for the world. We have to move fast towards green energy."

“In my view, the message is twofold — one India is determined to achieve Azadi from dependence on fossil energy from dependence on fossil energy and become Atmanirbhar in new and renewable energy. Two, India will make its fullest contribution to the global effort for achieving the goals and target of climate action," said Ambani.

He went onto express the dire situation that the world faces in terms of climate change and the negative impacts that we are seeing these days. Ambani said that it was not enough to ensure carbon neutrality, but that the world needed to shift rapidly into clean energy. “It is not enough to make our economies carbon neutral, the world needs to achieve absolute reductions in emissions as soon as possible. We have only one option - a rapid transition to a new era of green, clean and renewable energy."

Ambani stated that while the clean energy movement is important on a global scale, it carries a different kind of importance for a country such as India. “While this clean energy transition is a global imperative it is important for India for another reason. Most of our present energy demand is met by imported fossil fuels, costing us $160 billion every year. Although India’s per capita energy consumption and emissions are less than half the global average. We are the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases," said Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had announced that it would be investing around Rs 75,000 crore in its move towards a business that values clean energy. This includes heavy investment and focus on solar and green hydrogen. The company is looking to build four Giga factories that are oriented around solar energy, storage battery, green hydrogen and a fuel cell factory. This will enable the conversion of hydrogen into mobile and stationary power.

Reliance Industries has already formed the Indian Hydrogen Alliance with the US-based Chart Industries for the purpose of commercialising hydrogen technology and developing green and blue hydrogen in the country. Both companies are leading the way to take hydrogen technology and the agenda of the same forward through the formation of the India H2 Alliance (IH2A)

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

