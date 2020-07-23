Taking 5th Spot on World's Richest Charts, Mukesh Ambani Leaves Behind Warren Buffett; Only Asian to Feature on List

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani is now the world's fifth richest man with a net worth of $75.1 billion, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List. He's only behind Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth stands at $88.1 billion, on the list.

Ambani has left behind leading investor and Berkshire Hathaway Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Warren Buffett, who is now on the world's sixth-richest. He is the only Asian to feature among the world's top ten billionaires.

On July 22, RIL shares gained more than a percent hitting a new record high of Rs 2,010 per share on the BSE.

Other bigwigs who grab the 7th to 10th spots on the list are American business magnate and Orace Corporation co-founder Larry Ellison, investor and former Microsoft CEO Steve Balmer, Tesla's Elon Musk, and Google co-founder Larry Page.

At the top of the list and still, the world's richest man is Jeff Bezos, the head of tech giant Amazon with a net worth of $183.7 billion. The second and third spots on the list are held by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and luxury goods brand LVMH Moët Hennessy chairman Bernard Arnault and family.

