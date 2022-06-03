Mukesh Ambani Reclaims 'Richest Indian' Tag; Beats Gautam Adani

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries (File Photo)

With a net worth of $104.7 billion, Mukesh Ambani is now at the sixth position on the list of top 10 wealthiest people in the world

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has regained the tag of richest person in India, beating his rival Gautam Adani. With a net worth of $104.7 billion, Ambani is now at the sixth position on the list of top 10 wealthiest people in the world, showed Forbes rich list. Reliance chairman added $10 billion to his wealth in the first five months of 2022. Adani now stands at the ninth place. His net worth is $100.5 billion, according to the list.

Mukesh Ambani is at the eight position with a net worth of $99.7 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. With $98.7-billion net worth, Adani has slipped to the ninth spot. He was tied with Bill Gates as the fourth richest person in the world, a month back. Since then, he has lost over $26 billion as his group company shares had witnessed a correction.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

first published:June 03, 2022, 12:00 IST