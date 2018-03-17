English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mukund Rajan Steps Down as Tata Sons' Chief Ethics Officer
Mukund Rajan, 49, Chief Ethics Officer, has conveyed personal reasons for his decision to leave Tata Sons and has indicated he will be evaluating certain entrepreneurial pursuits in the coming months.
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Tata Sons on Thursday said Mukund Rajan has stepped down as the Chief Ethics Officer of the company with effect from March 31.
"Mukund Rajan, 49, Chief Ethics Officer, has conveyed personal reasons for his decision to leave Tata Sons and has indicated he will be evaluating certain entrepreneurial pursuits in the coming months," the company said in a statement.
Over a period of 23 years, Rajan, a Tata Administrative Service (TAS) Officer, had served the company in various leadership roles including in the telecommunication sector, private equity space and branding strategy, it added.
